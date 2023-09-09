(KMAland) -- Lewis Central dominated their home meet while Maryville was also a team champion in Saturday’s KMAland boys cross country action.
LEWIS CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Lewis Central entertained their home crowd with a team title by totaling 16 points. The Titans had five in the top six and six in the top 10. Ethan Eichhorn was the champ in 16:19.80. Kevin Coots was second in 17:01.00, Kade Diercks was third (17:09.40) and Marshall Arkfeld finished fourth (17:10.90). Richard Selken was sixth in 17:21.30. Jackson Cox finished 10th in 18:18.50.
Harlan was second in the team standings, followed by St. Albert.
Harlan had four medalists: Keaton Heileson was 11th (18:56.40), Joseph Bragg finished 12th (19:16.00), Erik Heslink took 13th in 19:16.50 and Grant Petersen was 14th in 19:31.90.
St. Albert’s Owen Wise was fifth in in 17:19.70 to lead the Falcons. Thomas Jefferson’s Kaiden Hamilton was seventh in 17:42:50 while teammate Immanuel Brown finished 15th in 19:38.90. Abraham Lincoln’s Cody Smith claimed ninth in 18:09.80.
View the full results below.
TIM THOMAS CLASSIC (AT RIDGE VIEW)
Class A
Sioux City North won the team title with 63 points. Natnael Kifle was the champ in 15:15.51. Connor Schultz was sixth in 17:15.83, Steven Kling finished eighth in 17:33.65.
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen finished second in 15:52.70 while teammate Gunner Wagner claimed fifth in 17:06.65. Kuemper had two in the top 15: Jacob Greving was seventh in 17:25.92 and Ryan North finished ninth in 17:35.65.
Class B
Boyer Valley’s Dane Gorham finished fifth in 17:21.58. Riverside’s Mason McCready was ninth in 18:01.57. Teammate Brody Henderson finished 11th in 18:05.68. Logan-Magnolia’s Davis Brodie finished 10th in 18:03.34.
GREENE COUNTY INVITE
IKM-Manning scored 42 points to finish second. Isaac Blankman led the Wolves with a fifth-place finish in 20:06. Miles Nuzback was sixth in 20:11 while Abe Polzien and Kasche Huen were seventh and eighth in 20:23 and 20:38.
View the full results below.
RAYMORE-PECULIAR MEET
Maryville was second in the team standings with 68 points. Connor Blackford was the individual champion in 16:41.10 while Dylan Masters finished fifth in 17:32.60. Dalton McDonough was 11th in 18:27.60.
View the full results here.