(KMAland) -- Central Decatur, Underwood, Treynor and Kuemper Catholic were all winners in KMAland Class 1A action on Friday.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 27 Pleasantville 0
Van Buren County 22 Cardinal 16
Sigourney-Keota 15 No. 9 Pella Christian 13
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
ACGC 51 Nodaway Valley 0
Interstate 35, Truro 47 Panorama 0
No. 1 Van Meter 48 West Central Valley 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
No. 2 Underwood 68 MVAOCOU 12
Alex Ravlin threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, completing all nine of his passes. Maddox Nelson added 89 yards rushing and two scores. Nelson also had two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery on defense.
Treynor 55 East Sac County 0
Kyle Moss rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown, Kayden Dirks threw for 215 yards and rushed for 50 while scoring five total touchdowns and Noah Nelson added 79 yards receiving on seven catches to lead Treynor in the win.
Other Class 1A District 8
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 57 West Monona 6
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
No. 3 West Branch 35 No. 10 Mediapolis 13
No. 5 West Sioux 49 No. 7 Western Christian 22
No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 62 East Marshall 0
No. 8 Durant 56 Louisa-Muscatine 0