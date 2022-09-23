Tate Platte, Des Moines Christian

(KMAland) -- Des Moines Christian handed Red Oak their first loss while Shenandoah and Clarinda both dropped games in Class 2A football on Friday.

Des Moines Christian 19 No. 13 Red Oak 13 

Des Moines Christian’s Tate Platte threw two touchdowns and rushed for another for the Lions in the win.

Red Oak’s Chase Roeder had a 38-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Bond, and Riley Fouts went in from 30 yards out on the ground. 

Clarke 94 Shenandoah 0

Greene County 43 Clarinda 12 

Find the complete recaps from the Shenandoah and Clarinda losses at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10 

No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 43 Cherokee 8

No. 5 Spirit Lake 28 No. 2 OABCIG 13

No. 3 Williamsburg 55 Centerville 7

No. 4 West Marshall 42 Iowa Falls-Alden 14

No. 6 West Lyon 29 Sheldon 3

No. 7 Wahlert Catholic 48 North Fayette Valley 14

No. 10 New Hampton 24 No. 8 Crestwood 14

