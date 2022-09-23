(KMAland) -- Creston’s Hayes posted 400+ rushing yards in another win to lead the Panthers while Harlan, Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were also winners in Class 3A.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Heelan's Jon LaFleur nabbed his first win as head coach.
Other Class 3A District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28 Sioux Center 6
Carroll 35 No. 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 8 Creston 39 Knoxville 0
Brennan Hayes rushed for 433 yards and two touchdowns on just 21 carries to lift Creston to the win. Hayes was named one of two KMA Sports Agrivision Equipment Players of the Night.
Other Class 3A District 6
No. 1 Harlan 62 Saydel 6
No. 3 ADM 56 Atlantic 27
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon 47 Benton 0
No. 4 Humboldt 26 Ballard 24
No. 5 Solon 36 West Burlington, Notre Dame 0
No. 6 Nevada 25 Gilbert 22
No. 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33 Charles City 0
No. 9 North Polk 55 Algona 28