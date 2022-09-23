(KMAland) -- Kayden Anderson led Glenwood to a district-opening win while LeMars and Lewis Central were also victorious in Class 4A/5A action Friday.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Spencer 28 Denison-Schleswig 14
LeMars 49 Storm Lake 10
Webster City 62 Fort Dodge 23
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 49 Des Moines Hoover 7
Kayden Anderson threw for 189 yards and five touchdowns to send Glenwood to the win. Payton Longmeyer added 52 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Other Class 4A District 6
No. 1 Lewis Central 63 Thomas Jefferson 0
Winterset 9 Dallas Center-Grimes 7
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 56 Waterloo East 0
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 38 Cedar Rapids Washington 0
No. 8 Carlisle 36 No. 4 Bondurant-Farrar 20
No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 20 No. 5 North Scott 16
No. 6 Western Dubuque 42 Marion 7
No. 9 Indianola 49 Perry 0
No. 10 Webster City 62 Fort Dodge 23
KMALAND CLASS 5A
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 52 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny Centennial 31 No. 9 Sioux City East 28
Ames 57 Sioux City North 28
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 49 Davenport North 12
No. 3 Ankeny 35 Des Moines Roosevelt 18
No. 4 Southeast Polk 56 Waterloo West 0
No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38 Dubuque Senior 0
No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 49 Ottumwa 14
No. 7 Linn-Mar 56 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
No. 8 Iowa City High 49 No. 10 Iowa City West 0