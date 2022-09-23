Kayden Anderson, Glenwood.jpg

(KMAland) -- Kayden Anderson led Glenwood to a district-opening win while LeMars and Lewis Central were also victorious in Class 4A/5A action Friday.

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Spencer 28 Denison-Schleswig 14

LeMars 49 Storm Lake 10 

Webster City 62 Fort Dodge 23

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

Glenwood 49 Des Moines Hoover 7 

Kayden Anderson threw for 189 yards and five touchdowns to send Glenwood to the win. Payton Longmeyer added 52 yards receiving and two touchdowns. 

Other Class 4A District 6

No. 1 Lewis Central 63 Thomas Jefferson 0

Winterset 9 Dallas Center-Grimes 7

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 56 Waterloo East 0

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 38 Cedar Rapids Washington 0

No. 8 Carlisle 36 No. 4 Bondurant-Farrar 20

No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 20 No. 5 North Scott 16

No. 6 Western Dubuque 42 Marion 7

No. 9 Indianola 49 Perry 0

No. 10 Webster City 62 Fort Dodge 23

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

No. 2 Dowling Catholic 52 Abraham Lincoln 0

Ankeny Centennial 31 No. 9 Sioux City East 28

Ames 57 Sioux City North 28

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Pleasant Valley 49 Davenport North 12

No. 3 Ankeny 35 Des Moines Roosevelt 18

No. 4 Southeast Polk 56 Waterloo West 0

No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38 Dubuque Senior 0

No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 49 Ottumwa 14

No. 7 Linn-Mar 56 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

No. 8 Iowa City High 49 No. 10 Iowa City West 0

