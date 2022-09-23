(KMAland) -- AHSTW stayed undefeated, Michael Turner ran wild (again), Southwest Valley posted another shutout and more from KMAland Class A on Friday.
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Ogden 56 Colfax-Mingo 20
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 36 Madrid 14
Belle Plaine (2-2, 2-1) at North Mahaska (1-3, 1-2)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
No. 4 AHSTW 39 Riverside 19
Luke Sternberg went for 274 yards and four touchdowns to lead AHSTW in the win. Kyle Sternberg threw for 152 yards and two more scores. On defense, Brayden Lund had 11 tackles, and Nick Denning and Luke Sternberg both had interceptions.
Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 126 yards and a touchdown, and Ayden Salais had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown while also scoring on the ground and through the air for the Bulldogs.
No. 10 Mount Ayr 56 Sidney 6
Jaixen Frost had two rushing touchdowns while Braydon Pierson scored on a 50-yard run and on a 47-yard punt return to lead Mount Ayr.
Earlham 38 St. Albert 0
Brody Morrison rushed for three touchdowns in leading Earlham to the dominant victory.
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Tri-Center 44 IKM-Manning 0
Michael Turner had 332 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lift Tri-Center, which had 300 yards in the first half. Maddox Anderson added touchdown passes of 20 and 17 yards to Hayden Mass and Holden Skow, respectively.
Other Class A District 8
Logan-Magnolia 41 Missouri Valley 8
No. 3 Woodbury Central 42 Lawton-Bronson 0
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
Southwest Valley 43 Wayne 0
Check out the Southwest Valley victory below.
Other Class A Non-District
Hinton 32 Westwood 6
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 1 West Hancock 60 North Union 27
No. 2 Grundy Center 35 AGWSR 0
No. 5 HMS 51 Alta-Aurelia 16
No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 North Butler 15
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 48 Akron-Westfield 26
No. 9 Saint Ansgar 42 North Tama 0