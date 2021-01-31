KMA Seniors College Decisions 2021.jpg
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Kaci Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Ryli Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Abi Albertson, Harlan - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country)

Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr - Central (Softball) Story

Leo Araujo, Denison-Schleswig - Ellsworth (Football)

Alex Ausdemore, Tri-Center - Morningside (Football) Story

Haley Bach, Lewis Central - Central (Softball) Story

Silas Bales, Glenwood - Wayne State (Football) Story

Twila Barber, Murray - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Cameron Binder, Auburn - Nebraska-Kearney (Basketball) Story

Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story

Ryan Blum, Glenwood - Wayne State (Basketball) Story

Grace Boles, Glenwood - Wisconsin-River Falls (Volleyball) Story

Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley - Wartburg (Cross Country/Track) Story

Emily Brouse, Harlan - Iowa Western (Softball) Story

Lennx Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football)

Brock Bruns, Harlan - Buena Vista (Tennis)

Emily Cassavaugh, Maryville - North Central Missouri (Basketball)

Grace Cave, Weeping Water - Omaha (Basketball)

Greg Chinowth, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story

Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Northern State (Baseball)

Elise Dailey, Essex - Hawkeye (Volleyball)

Garrett Dumke, Maryville - Southeast Missouri (Cross Country & Track)

Evyn Eblen, Treynor - Northwestern (Soccer)

Taylor Elam, Lewis Central - Simpson (Golf & Softball)

Keelin Engel, Worth County - Tarleton State (Track & Field) Story

Jordan England, Lenox - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Olivia Engler, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Softball) Story

Hannah Estrada, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Soccer)

Chloe Falkena, AHSTW - Minnesota State (Cross Country & Track) Story

Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central - Nebraska (Football) Story

Kelsey Fields, Creston - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Liv Freund, Harlan - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track) Story

Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig - Morningside (Football)

Landon Gilliland, Lamoni - Iowa Central (Baseball)

Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Cross Country) Story

Taylor Gregory, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer)

Carlee Hamilton, Central Decatur - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Kyndal Hilgenberg, Kuemper Catholic - Buena Vista (Softball)

Kenna Howard, Fremont-Mills - Morningside (Volleyball) Story

Emma Hughes, Glenwood - Augustana (Cross Country/Track) Story

Hope Jensen, Lewis Central - Rogers State (Soccer)

Bodie Johnson, Atlantic - Northwestern (Football) Story

Kobe Johnson, Red Oak - Clarke (Volleyball) Story

Abbey Jones, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story

Brianna Justsen, Underwood - Kirkwood (Volleyball)

Logan Katzer, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story

Crystena Keesee, Abraham Lincoln - Central (Soccer)

Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story

Jackson Kinsella, Creston - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story 

Dylan Koch, Lewis Central - Mary (Football)

Haley Koch, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball)

Macy Kuhns, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Soccer)

Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills - Central Missouri (Football) Story

Zoe Lutz, Abraham Lincoln - Central (Volleyball) Story

Brianna Lux, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Softball)

Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills - Nebraska (Football) Story

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track)

Emily McIntosh, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball) 

Abby McIntyre, Glenwood - Grand View (Wrestling) Story

Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Mason Merfeld, Southeast Warren - Iowa Wesleyan (Baseball) Story

Taylor Morgan, Fremont-Mills - Briar Cliff (Softball)

Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig - McKendree (Basketball) Story

Cy Patterson, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story

Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer) Story

Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story

McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Basketball)

Ella Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story

Maddie Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story

Layne Pryor, Woodbine - Northern Iowa (Football) Story 

Drew Quinlin, South Holt - Northwestern (Football & Baseball)

Chiara Rains, Riverside - Iowa Western (Softball)

Sam Rallis, St. Albert - Wayne State (Football)

Weston Reiman, Weeping Water - Nebraska (Football)

Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story

Peyton Rice, Creston - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Chase Riche, Abraham Lincoln - Dakota Wesleyan (Football)

Zoe Rus, Underwood - Wisconsin-Parkside (Volleyball & Track) Story

Jude Ryan, Abraham Lincoln - Wisconsin-LaCrosse (Wrestling)

Blake Sadr, Treynor - North Dakota State (Football) Story

Noah Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Basketball)

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story

Julia Schechinger, Harlan - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood - Nebraska (Football) Story

Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Drake (Soccer) Story

TJ Stoaks, Lenox - Indian Hills (Softball) Story

Olivia Stogdill, Shenandoah - York (Volleyball) Story

Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story

Lucy Thiel, Treynor - Midland (Track & Field)

Emilie Thompson, Logan-Magnolia - Waldorf (Basketball) Story

Lilly Thompson, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Vivian Tracy, Bedford - Graceland (Softball)

Stella Umphreys, Treynor - Northwestern (Softball) Story

Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story

Ben Walker, Maryville - Central Missouri (Football)

Brock Wallace, Treynor - Southwestern (Baseball) Story

Payton Weehler, Mount Ayr - Nebraska (Football) Story  

Sam Wilber, St. Albert - Benedictine (Football)

Drake Woods, Riverside - Iowa Western (Football)

