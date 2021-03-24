(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Kaci Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Ryli Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Abi Albertson, Harlan - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country)
Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr - Central (Softball) Story
Leo Araujo, Denison-Schleswig - Ellsworth (Football)
Alex Ausdemore, Tri-Center - Morningside (Football) Story
Haley Bach, Lewis Central - Central (Softball) Story
Silas Bales, Glenwood - Wayne State (Football) Story
Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys - Graceland (Basketball)
Twila Barber, Murray - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Cameron Binder, Auburn - Nebraska-Kearney (Basketball) Story
Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story
Ryan Blum, Glenwood - Wayne State (Basketball) Story
Grace Boles, Glenwood - Wisconsin-River Falls (Volleyball) Story
Alyssa Bottorf, Nebraska City - Northeast (Softball)
Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley - Wartburg (Cross Country/Track) Story
Emily Brouse, Harlan - Iowa Western (Softball) Story
Damari Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story
Lennx Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story
Brock Bruns, Harlan - Buena Vista (Tennis) Story
Emily Cassavaugh, Maryville - North Central Missouri (Basketball)
Grace Cave, Weeping Water - Omaha (Basketball) Story
Greg Chinowth, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story Story
Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Northern State (Baseball)
Elise Dailey, Essex - Hawkeye (Volleyball)
Rylie Driskell, Creston - Northern Iowa (Golf)
Garrett Dumke, Maryville - Southeast Missouri (Cross Country & Track)
Evyn Eblen, Treynor - Northwestern (Soccer)
Taylor Elam, Lewis Central - Simpson (Golf & Softball)
Elizabeth Elkins, Thomas Jefferson - Buena Vista (Volleyball)
Keelin Engel, Worth County - Tarleton State (Track & Field) Story
Jordan England, Lenox - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Olivia Engler, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Softball) Story
Hannah Estrada, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Soccer)
Chloe Falkena, AHSTW - Minnesota State (Cross Country & Track) Story
TJ Fallis, Central Decatur - Graceland (Football)
Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central - Nebraska (Football) Story
Kelsey Fields, Creston - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story
Liv Freund, Harlan - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track) Story
Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig - Morningside (Football)
Chris Gardner, Underwood - Wartburg (Wrestling)
Landon Gilliland, Lamoni - Iowa Central (Baseball)
Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Cross Country) Story
Taylor Gregory, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer)
Carlee Hamilton, Central Decatur - Southwestern (Volleyball)
T.J. Hayes, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story
Kyndal Hilgenberg, Kuemper Catholic - Buena Vista (Softball)
Morgan Holtz, AHSTW - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story
Crew Howard, Clarinda - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling)
Kenna Howard, Fremont-Mills - Morningside (Volleyball) Story
Maddie Howard, Lewis Central - Peru State (Softball)
Emma Hughes, Glenwood - Augustana (Cross Country/Track) Story
Hope Jensen, Lewis Central - Rogers State (Soccer)
Tyler Johns, Underwood - Briar Cliff (Football)
Bodie Johnson, Atlantic - Northwestern (Football) Story
Kobe Johnson, Red Oak - Clarke (Volleyball) Story
Abbey Jones, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story
Logan Jones, Lamoni - Iowa Central (Wrestling)
Brianna Justsen, Underwood - Kirkwood (Volleyball)
Logan Katzer, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story
Crystena Keesee, Abraham Lincoln - Central (Soccer) Story
Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story
Jackson Kinsella, Creston - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story
Dylan Koch, Lewis Central - Mary (Football)
Haley Koch, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball)
Macy Kuhns, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Soccer)
Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills - Central Missouri (Football) Story Story
Haden Leymaster, Central Decatur - Graceland (Football)
Zoe Lutz, Abraham Lincoln - Central (Volleyball) Story Story
Brianna Lux, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Softball)
Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills - Nebraska (Football) Story
Eric Matthai, St. Albert - Grand View (Baseball)
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track)
Emily McIntosh, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball)
Abby McIntyre, Glenwood - Grand View (Wrestling) Story
Cael McLaren, St. Albert - Cornell (Wrestling) Story
Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Mason Merfeld, Southeast Warren - Iowa Wesleyan (Baseball) Story
Britain Miller, Creston - Buena Vista (Soccer) Story
Jeff Miller, St. Albert - Wartburg (Tennis)
Taylor Morgan, Fremont-Mills - Briar Cliff (Softball) Story
Brennon Munch, Harlan - St. Ambrose (Cross Country/Track & Field)
Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig - McKendree (Basketball) Story
Cassidy Nelson, Lenox - Southwestern (Basketball) Story
Cael Ogier, Lamoni - Iowa Central (Baseball)
Cy Patterson, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story
Nick Payne, Central Decatur - Graceland (Football)
Caroline Pellett, Atlantic - Simpson (Softball)
Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer) Story
Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story
McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Basketball)
Ella Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story
Maddie Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story
Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center - Wichita State (Cross Country & Track)
Jonah Pomrenke, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball)
Layne Pryor, Woodbine - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Drew Quinlin, South Holt - Northwestern (Football & Baseball)
Chiara Rains, Riverside - Iowa Western (Softball)
Sam Rallis, St. Albert - Wayne State (Football) Story
Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic - Simpson (Basketball)
Weston Reiman, Weeping Water - Nebraska (Football)
Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story
Garrett Reynolds, Atlantic - St. Ambrose (Football)
Peyton Rice, Creston - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Chase Riche, Abraham Lincoln - Dakota Wesleyan (Football) Story
Cole Ridnour, Clarinda - Graceland (Football) Story
Rocky Rubink, Abraham Lincoln - Ottawa (Bowling) Story
Zoe Rus, Underwood - Wisconsin-Parkside (Volleyball & Track) Story
Jude Ryan, Abraham Lincoln - Wisconsin-LaCrosse (Wrestling) Story
Blake Sadr, Treynor - North Dakota State (Football) Story
Noah Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Basketball) Story
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story
Julia Schechinger, Harlan - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood - Nebraska (Football) Story
Jesse Schwery, Harlan - William Penn (Wrestling)
Reece Schwery, Harlan - Graceland (Wrestling)
Jillian Shanks, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Basketball)
Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Drake (Soccer) Story
Houston Stephens, Glenwood - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (Rodeo)
TJ Stoaks, Lenox - Indian Hills (Softball) Story
Olivia Stogdill, Shenandoah - York (Volleyball) Story
Hayden Stromsodt, Plattsmouth - Peru State (Basketball)
Grant Sturm, Atlantic - Simpson (Baseball & Football)
Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story
Brody Swearingen, IKM-Manning - Wartburg (Football)
Lucy Thiel, Treynor - Midland (Track & Field)
Emilie Thompson, Logan-Magnolia - Waldorf (Basketball) Story
Lilly Thompson, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Vivian Tracy, Bedford - Graceland (Softball)
Stella Umphreys, Treynor - Northwestern (Softball) Story
Macy Vanfossan, Underwood - Truman State (Volleyball)
Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story
Ben Walker, Maryville - Central Missouri (Football) Story
Brock Wallace, Treynor - Southwestern (Baseball) Story
Payton Weehler, Mount Ayr - Nebraska (Football) Story
Sam Wilber, St. Albert - Benedictine (Football)
Drake Woods, Riverside - Iowa Western (Football)
Cameryn Young, Glenwood - Iowa Central (Soccer)