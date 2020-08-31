(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story
Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central - Nebraska (Football) Story
Kelsey Fields, Creston - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story
Emma Hughes, Glenwood - Augustana (Cross Country/Track)
Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story
Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills - Nebraska (Football) Story
Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig - McKendree (Basketball) Story
Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer)
Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story
Layne Pryor, Woodbine - South Dakota (Football)
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story
Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Iowa State (Soccer) Story
Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story
Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story