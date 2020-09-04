KMA Seniors College Decisions 2021.jpg
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story

Emily Brouse, Harlan - Iowa Western (Softball)

Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central - Nebraska (Football) Story

Kelsey Fields, Creston - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Emma Hughes, Glenwood - Augustana (Cross Country/Track)

Kobe Johnson, Red Oak - Clarke (Volleyball)

Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story

Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills - Nebraska (Football) Story

Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig - McKendree (Basketball) Story

Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer)

Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story

Layne Pryor, Woodbine - South Dakota (Football) Story

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story

Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Iowa State (Soccer) Story

Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story

Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story

