(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Kaci Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Ryli Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Stephen Acton, Falls City - Peru State (Baseball & Bowling) Story

Abi Albertson, Harlan - Northwest Missouri State (Track & XC) Story

Ethan Alfers, Tri-Center - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr - Central (Softball) Story

Leo Araujo, Denison-Schleswig - Ellsworth (Football) Story

Alex Ausdemore, Tri-Center - Morningside (Football) Story

Haley Bach, Lewis Central - Central (Softball) Story

Riley Backus, Shenandoah - Loras (Track & Field) Story

Silas Bales, Glenwood - Wayne State (Football) Story

Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys - Graceland (Basketball) Story

Twila Barber, Murray - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Alivia Baucom, Rock Port - Doane (Track & Field) Story

Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track) Story

Cameron Binder, Auburn - Nebraska-Kearney (Basketball) Story

Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story

Tyler Blay, West Nodaway - Missouri Western (Cross Country & Track) Story

Ryan Blum, Glenwood - Wayne State (Basketball) Story

Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City - Peru State (Golf) Story

Grace Boles, Glenwood - Wisconsin-River Falls (Volleyball) Story

Alyssa Bottorf, Nebraska City - Northeast (Softball)

Marissa Brenden, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Cross Country & Track)

Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley - Wartburg (Cross Country/Track) Story

Emily Brouse, Harlan - Iowa Western (Softball) Story

Damari Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story

Lennx Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story

Brock Bruns, Harlan - Buena Vista (Tennis) Story 

Colby Burg, Creston - Grand View (Golf)

Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys - Dubuque (Wrestling) Story

Emily Cassavaugh, Maryville - North Central Missouri (Basketball) Story

Grace Cave, Weeping Water - Omaha (Basketball) Story

Greg Chinowth, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story Story

Timothy Conn, Underwood - Iowa Central (Basketball)

Peyton Cook, Underwood - Grand View (Volleyball) Story

Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Northern State (Baseball) Story

Shaina Culp, Nodaway-Holt - Culver-Stockton (Volleyball) Story

Elise Dailey, Essex - Hawkeye (Volleyball) Story

Taber Dominguez, Lewis Central - Simpson (Wrestling) Story

Rachel Drake, East Mills - Graceland (Volleyball) Story

Rylie Driskell, Creston - Northern Iowa (Golf) Story

Garrett Dumke, Maryville - Southeast Missouri (Cross Country & Track) Story

Evyn Eblen, Treynor - Northwestern (Soccer) Story

Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth - Wayne State (Baseball)

Taylor Elam, Lewis Central - Simpson (Golf & Softball) Story

Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys - Minnesota State (Football) Story

Elizabeth Elkins, St. Albert - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story

Keelin Engel, Worth County - Tarleton State (Track & Field) Story

Jordan England, Lenox - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Olivia Engler, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Softball) Story

Hannah Estrada, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Soccer)

Chloe Falkena, AHSTW - Minnesota State (Cross Country & Track) Story

TJ Fallis, Central Decatur - Graceland (Football)

Makayla Fichter, Clarinda - Southeast (Softball) Story

Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central - Nebraska (Football) Story

Kelsey Fields, Creston - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Kenna Ford, Riverside - Nebraska Wesleyan (Softball)

Liv Freund, Harlan - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track) Story

Maddie Frey, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig - Morningside (Football)

Kyle Gappa, Lewis Central - Upper Iowa (Soccer) Story

Chris Gardner, Underwood - Wartburg (Wrestling) Story

Jayda Gay, Martensdale-St. Marys - Graceland (Softball) Story

Landon Gilliland, Lamoni - Iowa Central (Baseball) Story

Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Cross Country) Story

Taylor Gregory, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer) Story

Tatum Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton - Wartburg (Basketball)

Carlee Hamilton, Central Decatur - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Hunter Haughton, Johnson County Central - Peru State (Football)

T.J. Hayes, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story

Kyndal Hilgenberg, Kuemper Catholic - Buena Vista (Softball) Story

Morgan Holtz, AHSTW - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story

Crew Howard, Clarinda - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story Story

Kenna Howard, Fremont-Mills - Morningside (Volleyball) Story

Maddie Howard, Lewis Central - Peru State (Softball)

Emma Hughes, Glenwood - Augustana (Cross Country/Track) Story

Noah James, Treynor - Iowa (Track & Field) Story

Hope Jensen, Lewis Central - Rogers State (Soccer) Story

Tyler Johns, Underwood - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Bodie Johnson, Atlantic - Northwestern (Football) Story

Kobe Johnson, Red Oak - Clarke (Volleyball) Story

Abbey Jones, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story

Logan Jones, Lamoni - Iowa Central (Wrestling) Story

Brianna Justsen, Underwood - Kirkwood (Volleyball) Story

Logan Katzer, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story

Crystena Keesee, Abraham Lincoln - Central (Soccer) Story

Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story

Jackson Kinsella, Creston - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story 

Brett Klusman, St. Albert - Bethel (Golf)

Dylan Koch, Lewis Central - Mary (Football) Story

Haley Koch, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball)

Macy Kuhns, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Soccer) Story

Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills - Central Missouri (Football) Story Story

Haden Leymaster, Central Decatur - Graceland (Football) Story

Zoe Lutz, Abraham Lincoln - Central (Volleyball) Story Story

Brianna Lux, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Softball) Story

Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills - Nebraska (Football) Story

Eric Matthai, St. Albert - Grand View (Baseball) Story

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track) Story

Alexa McCunn, Red Oak - Iowa Lakes (Softball)

Tanner McDaniel, North Andrew - Washburn (Basketball) Story

Emily McIntosh, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Abby McIntyre, Glenwood - Grand View (Wrestling) Story 

Connor McKee, CAM - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story

Cael McLaren, St. Albert - Cornell (Wrestling) Story

Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Mason Merfeld, Southeast Warren - Iowa Wesleyan (Baseball) Story

Britain Miller, Creston - Buena Vista (Soccer) Story

Jeff Miller, St. Albert - Wartburg (Tennis) Story

Madi Mitchell, Nebraska City - Nebraska Wesleyan (Track & Field)

Taylor Morgan, Fremont-Mills - Briar Cliff (Softball) Story

Jessie Moss, Syracuse - Midland (Volleyball) Story

Cordale Moxey, Louisville - Doane (Track & Field)

Brennon Munch, Harlan - St. Ambrose (Cross Country/Track & Field)

Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig - McKendree (Basketball) Story

Cassidy Nelson, Lenox - Southwestern (Basketball) Story

Cael Ogier, Lamoni - Iowa Central (Baseball)

Cy Patterson, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story

Nick Payne, Central Decatur - Graceland (Football)

Caroline Pellett, Atlantic - Simpson (Softball) Story

Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer) Story

Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story

McKenna Pettepier, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Basketball) Story

Ella Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story

Maddie Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story

Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center - Wichita State (Cross Country & Track) Story

Jonah Pomrenke, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story

Madi Pulliam, Clarinda - Hastings (Bowling) Story

Layne Pryor, Woodbine - Northern Iowa (Football) Story 

Drew Quinlin, South Holt - Northwestern (Football & Baseball) Story

Chiara Rains, Riverside - Iowa Western (Softball)

Sam Rallis, St. Albert - Wayne State (Football) Story

Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic - Simpson (Basketball)

Weston Reiman, Weeping Water - Nebraska (Football)

Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story

Garrett Reynolds, Atlantic - St. Ambrose (Football) Story

Peyton Rice, Creston - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Chase Riche, Abraham Lincoln - Dakota Wesleyan (Football) Story 

Cole Ridnour, Clarinda - Graceland (Football) Story 

Colby Royal, Stanton - Grand View (Baseball) Story

Rocky Rubink, Abraham Lincoln - Ottawa (Bowling) Story

Zoe Rus, Underwood - Wisconsin-Parkside (Volleyball & Track) Story

Jude Ryan, Abraham Lincoln - Wisconsin-LaCrosse (Wrestling) Story

Blake Sadr, Treynor - North Dakota State (Football) Story

Noah Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Basketball) Story

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story

Julia Schechinger, Harlan - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Derrick Schneckloth, St. Albert - Wartburg (Basketball)

Mick Schroder, Riverside - Northwestern (Wrestling) Story

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood - Nebraska (Football) Story

Jesse Schwery, Harlan - William Penn (Wrestling) Story

Reece Schwery, Harlan - Graceland (Wrestling)

Macie Sefrit, Bedford - Doane (Volleyball) Story

Jillian Shanks, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Basketball) Story

Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Drake (Soccer) Story 

Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Bowling)

Houston Stephens, Glenwood - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (Rodeo) Story

Hayden Stewart, Lamoni - Graceland (Basketball) Story

TJ Stoaks, Lenox - Indian Hills (Softball) Story

Olivia Stogdill, Shenandoah - York (Volleyball) Story

Hayden Stromsodt, Plattsmouth - Peru State (Basketball) Story

Grant Sturm, Atlantic - Simpson (Baseball & Football)

Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story

Brody Swearingen, IKM-Manning - Wartburg (Football)

Lia Taylor, Lewis Central - Simpson (Soccer)

Lucy Thiel, Treynor - Midland (Track & Field) Story

Emilie Thompson, Logan-Magnolia - Waldorf (Basketball) Story

Lilly Thompson, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Christian Tidiane, Abraham Lincoln - Peru State (Basketball)

Vivian Tracy, Bedford - Graceland (Softball) Story

Stella Umphreys, Treynor - Northwestern (Softball) Story 

Macy Vanfossan, Underwood - Truman State (Volleyball) Story

Eddie Vlcek, Riverside - Iowa Western (Football)

Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story

Ben Walker, Maryville - Central Missouri (Football) Story

Brock Wallace, Treynor - Southwestern (Baseball) Story

Payton Weehler, Mount Ayr - Nebraska (Football) Story  

Sam Wilber, St. Albert - Benedictine (Football) Story

Drake Woods, Riverside - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Jaylin Woodward, Glenwood - Buena Vista (Soccer) Story

Jackson Wray, East Mills - Wartburg (Wrestling)

Jena Yonker, Nodaway Valley - Southwestern (Track & Field)

Sami York, Essex - Morningside (Softball) Story

Cameryn Young, Glenwood - Iowa Central (Soccer) Story

