KMA Seniors College Decisions 2021.jpg
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr - Central (Softball)

Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story

Emily Brouse, Harlan - Iowa Western (Softball) Story

Olivia Engler, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Softball) Story

Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central - Nebraska (Football) Story

Kelsey Fields, Creston - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Emma Hughes, Glenwood - Augustana (Cross Country/Track) Story

Kobe Johnson, Red Oak - Clarke (Volleyball) Story

Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story

Jackson Kinsella, Creston - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story

Macy Kuhns, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Soccer)

Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills - Nebraska (Football) Story

Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig - McKendree (Basketball) Story

Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer)

Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story

Ella Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story

Maddie Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story

Layne Pryor, Woodbine - South Dakota (Football) Story

Peyton Rice, Creston - Southwestern (Softball)

Noah Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Basketball)

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story

Julia Schechinger, Harlan - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood - Nebraska (Football) Story

Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Iowa State (Soccer) Story

TJ Stoaks, Lenox - Indian Hills (Softball) Story

Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story

Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story

Ben Walker, Maryville - Central Missouri (Football)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.