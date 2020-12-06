KMA Seniors College Decisions 2021.jpg
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Kaci Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Ryli Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Abi Albertson, Harlan - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country)

Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr - Central (Softball) Story

Silas Bales, Glenwood - Wayne State (Football)

Cameron Binder, Auburn - Nebraska-Kearney (Basketball) Story

Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story

Ryan Blum, Glenwood - Wayne State (Basketball) Story

Emily Brouse, Harlan - Iowa Western (Softball) Story

Brock Bruns, Harlan - Buena Vista (Tennis)

Grace Cave, Weeping Water - Omaha (Basketball)

Taylor Elam, Lewis Central - Simpson (Golf & Softball)

Jordan England, Lenox - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Olivia Engler, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Softball) Story

Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central - Nebraska (Football) Story

Kelsey Fields, Creston - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Emma Hughes, Glenwood - Augustana (Cross Country/Track) Story

Bodie Johnson, Atlantic - Northwestern (Football)

Kobe Johnson, Red Oak - Clarke (Volleyball) Story

Logan Katzer, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football)

Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story

Jackson Kinsella, Creston - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story

Haley Koch, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball)

Macy Kuhns, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Soccer)

Brianna Lux, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Softball)

Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills - Nebraska (Football) Story

Emily McIntosh, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball)

Abby McIntyre, Glenwood - Grand View (Wrestling)

Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig - McKendree (Basketball) Story

Cy Patterson, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Baseball)

Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer) Story

Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story

Ella Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story

Maddie Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story

Layne Pryor, Woodbine - Northern Iowa (Football)

Weston Reiman, Weeping Water - Nebraska (Football)

Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling)

Peyton Rice, Creston - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Zoe Rus, Underwood - Wisconsin-Parkside (Volleyball & Track)

Blake Sadr, Treynor - North Dakota State (Football)

Noah Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Basketball)

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story

Julia Schechinger, Harlan - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood - Nebraska (Football) Story

Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Drake (Soccer)

TJ Stoaks, Lenox - Indian Hills (Softball) Story

Olivia Stogdill, Shenandoah - York (Volleyball) Story

Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story

Emilie Thompson, Logan-Magnolia - Waldorf (Basketball) Story

Lilly Thompson, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Stella Umphreys, Treynor - Northwestern (Softball) Story

Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story

Ben Walker, Maryville - Central Missouri (Football)

Brock Wallace, Treynor - Southwestern (Baseball)

Payton Weehler, Mount Ayr - Nebraska (Football) Story

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.