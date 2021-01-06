(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Kaci Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Ryli Abildtrup, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Abi Albertson, Harlan - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country)
Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr - Central (Softball) Story
Alex Ausdemore, Tri-Center - Morningside (Football) Story
Haley Bach, Lewis Central - Central (Softball) Story
Silas Bales, Glenwood - Wayne State (Football) Story
Twila Barber, Murray - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Cameron Binder, Auburn - Nebraska-Kearney (Basketball) Story
Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story
Ryan Blum, Glenwood - Wayne State (Basketball) Story
Grace Boles, Glenwood - Wisconsin-River Falls (Volleyball) Story
Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley - Wartburg (Cross Country/Track)
Emily Brouse, Harlan - Iowa Western (Softball) Story
Brock Bruns, Harlan - Buena Vista (Tennis)
Grace Cave, Weeping Water - Omaha (Basketball)
Greg Chinowth, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football) Story
Elise Dailey, Essex - Hawkeye (Volleyball)
Garrett Dumke, Maryville - Southeast Missouri (Cross Country & Track)
Taylor Elam, Lewis Central - Simpson (Golf & Softball)
Keelin Engel, Worth County - Tarleton State (Track & Field) Story
Jordan England, Lenox - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Olivia Engler, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Softball) Story
Hannah Estrada, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Soccer)
Chloe Falkena, AHSTW - Minnesota State (Cross Country & Track) Story
Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central - Nebraska (Football) Story
Kelsey Fields, Creston - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story
Liv Freund, Harlan - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track) Story
Landon Gilliland, Lamoni - Iowa Central (Baseball)
Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Cross Country) Story
Taylor Gregory, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer)
Kenna Howard, Fremont-Mills - Morningside (Volleyball)
Emma Hughes, Glenwood - Augustana (Cross Country/Track) Story
Bodie Johnson, Atlantic - Northwestern (Football) Story
Kobe Johnson, Red Oak - Clarke (Volleyball) Story
Abbey Jones, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball)
Brianna Justsen, Underwood - Kirkwood (Volleyball)
Logan Katzer, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story
Crystena Keesee, Abraham Lincoln - Central (Soccer)
Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story
Jackson Kinsella, Creston - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story
Haley Koch, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball)
Macy Kuhns, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Soccer)
Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills - Central Missouri (Football) Story
Zoe Lutz, Abraham Lincoln - Central (Volleyball)
Brianna Lux, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Softball)
Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills - Nebraska (Football) Story
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track)
Emily McIntosh, West Harrison - Southwestern (Softball)
Abby McIntyre, Glenwood - Grand View (Wrestling) Story
Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Mason Merfeld, Southeast Warren - Iowa Wesleyan (Baseball)
Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig - McKendree (Basketball) Story
Cy Patterson, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story
Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer) Story
Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story
Ella Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story
Maddie Pierce, Underwood - William Penn (Softball) Story
Layne Pryor, Woodbine - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Chiara Rains, Riverside - Iowa Western (Softball)
Weston Reiman, Weeping Water - Nebraska (Football)
Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story
Peyton Rice, Creston - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Zoe Rus, Underwood - Wisconsin-Parkside (Volleyball & Track)
Blake Sadr, Treynor - North Dakota State (Football) Story
Noah Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Basketball)
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story
Julia Schechinger, Harlan - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood - Nebraska (Football) Story
Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Drake (Soccer)
TJ Stoaks, Lenox - Indian Hills (Softball) Story
Olivia Stogdill, Shenandoah - York (Volleyball) Story
Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story
Lucy Thiel, Treynor - Midland (Track & Field)
Emilie Thompson, Logan-Magnolia - Waldorf (Basketball) Story
Lilly Thompson, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Stella Umphreys, Treynor - Northwestern (Softball) Story
Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story
Ben Walker, Maryville - Central Missouri (Football)
Brock Wallace, Treynor - Southwestern (Baseball)
Payton Weehler, Mount Ayr - Nebraska (Football) Story