(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story

Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story

Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills - Nebraska (Football) Story

Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer)

Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story

Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Iowa State (Soccer) Story

Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story

Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball)