KMA Seniors College Decisions 2022.jpg
Buy Now
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2022 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Maggie Gunderson, Thomas Jefferson - Omaha (Soccer) Story

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.