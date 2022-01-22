KMA Seniors College Decisions 2022.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2022 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story

Cory Bantam, Woodbine - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story

Halsie Barnes, Mount Ayr - Southwestern (Softball)

Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Iowa Central (Volleyball) Story

Domanic Bear, Mormon Trail - Sterling (Football) Story

Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon - Buena Vista (Football & Track) Story

Baylor Bergren, Red Oak - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track) Story

Sterling Berndt, Wayne - Iowa (Softball) Story

Kaia Bieker, Harlan - Harding (Cross Country & Track)

Piper Boggs, Ashland-Greenwood - Coe (Softball & Track)

Britton Bond, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Baseball) Story

Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Softball) Story

Braedon Boswell, Lamoni - Simpson (Baseball)

Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln - Augustana (Soccer) Story

Reese Brown, Wayne - Northwest Missouri State (Track & Field) Story

Mark Cabrera, Murray - Ellsworth (Football)

Madison Camden, Glenwood - Peru State (Basketball) Story

Sam Campin, Plattsmouth - Simpson (Baseball) Story

Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak - Bellevue (Volleyball) Story

Blake Casteel, Maryville - Benedictine (Football) Story

Colben Chase, Logan-Magnolia - Waldorf (Football)

Jaci Christensen, Audubon - Iowa Central (Basketball) Story

Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story

Lexi Craig, Stanberry - Missouri (Track & Field) Story

Blake Cyboron, Lewis Central - William Penn (Lacrosse) Story

Hana Daoudi, Lewis Central - Western Illinois (Soccer)

Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa (Basketball) Story

JC Dermody, Lewis Central - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story

William Devine, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story

Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Football) Story

Chrisha Doss, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Golf)

Makenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley - Morningside (Softball) Story

Madison Ehrens, Underwood - Briar Cliff (Soccer) Story

Easton Eledge, Underwood - Iowa State (Football)

Abby Evers, Abraham Lincoln - Wayne State (Soccer) Story

Kaelyn Fisher, Ashland-Greenwood - Benedictine (Softball) Story

Kadyn Fleek, Underwood - William Penn (Wrestling)

Mason Fortney, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Football) Story

Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center - Morningside (Football)

Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley - Hastings (Baseball)

Jace Goebel, Syracuse - Jamestown (Wrestling)

Logan Green, Clarinda - South Dakota State (Football) Story

Maggie Gunderson, Thomas Jefferson - Omaha (Soccer) Story

Gracie Hagle, Creston - Grand View (Softball) Story

Aron Harrington, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story

Avery Heilig, Louisville - Arizona Christian (Basketball)

Hagen Heistand, Underwood - Campbell (Wrestling) Story

Zophi Hendricks, Harlan - Des Moines Area (Volleyball) Story

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon - Dordt (Basketball) Story

RC Hicks, Wayne - Morningside (Cross Country & Track) Story

Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth - Wayne State (Football)

Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story

Kayleb Howard, Creston - Graceland (Football) Story

Abby Hughes, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Track & Field) Story

Tarah Jackson, Glenwood - Morningside (Volleyball) Story

Trenton Johnette, Lewis Central - Kansas City Kansas (Baseball) Story

Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia - Wyoming (Football) Story

Lexi Johnson, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story

Kyle Kesterson, Fremont-Mills - Hastings (Football) Story

Malori Leonard, Lamoni - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Maddie Lewis, Treynor - Concordia (Volleyball) Story

Kenadee Loew, Kuemper Catholic - Briar Cliff (Softball) Story

Brayden Loftin, Lewis Central - Kansas State (Football) Story

Abby Martin, Lamoni - Indian Hills (Softball) Story

Garrett McLaren, Atlantic - Clarke (Golf)

Will McLaughlin, Harlan - Iowa State (Football) Story

Jessica Meisinger, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Softball) Story

Tru Melby, Logan-Magnolia - Northwest Missouri State (Football)

Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic - Nebraska (Football) Story

Nick Miller, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Football)

Paige Millikan, Clarinda - Mount Marty (Volleyball & Track & Field) Story

Kaitlyn Mitchell, East Union - Southwestern (Softball) Story

McKenzie Mott, Auburn - Peru State (Cross Country)

Mikelle Mott, Auburn - Peru State (Cross Country)

Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood - Central (Cross Country & Track)

Tony Osburn, Mound City - Omaha (Basketball) Story

Lilly Parolek, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball) Story

Danie Parriott, Conestoga - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track) Story

Austin Patton, Clarinda - Morningside (Football) Story

Derek Paup, Creston - Dordt (Football)

Mallory Raney, East Union - Southwestern (Softball)

Keelee Razee, Shenandoah - Iowa Wesleyan (Golf) Story

Pearl Reisz, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Basketball) Story

Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr - Northern Iowa (Softball) Story

Owen Richards, Creston - Graceland (Football) Story

Marissa Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Soccer) Story

Miranda Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story

Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur - Northwest Missouri State (Softball)

Devin Rodgerson, Ashland-Greenwood - Central Methodist (Softball) Story

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock - Kansas State (Volleyball) Story

Claire Schmitz, Harlan - Simpson (Basketball)

Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood - Midland (Track & Field) Story

Austin Sohl, Plattsmouth - Missouri Western (Football) Story

Lane Spieker, CAM - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story

Cale Sterling, Maryville - McPherson (Cross Country & Track)

Braden Thompson, Nebraska City - Southeast Missouri State (Football) Story

Hannah Thygesen, Audubon - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track)

Hayleigh Vinzant, North Nodaway - William Woods (Cross Country & Track) Story 

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Ali Voss, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Andrew Waltke, Palmyra - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys - Chadron State (Wrestling)

Justice Weers, Tri-Center - Briar Cliff (Baseball)

Lauren Williams, St. Albert - Midland (Volleyball) Story

Lillia Williams, Treynor - Simpson (Track)

Chris Wilson, Creston - Graceland (Football) Story

Allie Witt, Underwood - Hawkeye (Track) Story

Maddy Wood, Wayne - Western Kentucky (Softball) Story

Jayce Wyatt, Wayne - Graceland (Football) Story

