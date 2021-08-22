KMA Seniors College Decisions 2022.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2022 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story

Sterling Berndt, Wayne - Iowa (Softball) Story

Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln - Augustana (Soccer) Story

Abby Evers, Abraham Lincoln - Wayne State (Soccer) Story

Madison Camden, Glenwood - Peru State (Basketball) Story

Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Football) Story

Kaelyn Fisher, Ashland-Greenwood - Benedictine (Softball)

Maggie Gunderson, Thomas Jefferson - Omaha (Soccer) Story

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon - Dordt (Basketball)

Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia - Wyoming (Football) Story

Lexi Johnson, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story

Maddie Lewis, Treynor - Concordia (Volleyball) Story

Brayden Loftin, Lewis Central - Kansas State (Football) Story

Will McLaughlin, Harlan - Iowa State (Football) Story

Jessica Meisinger, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Softball)

Paige Millikan, Clarinda - Mount Marty (Track & Field) Story

Marissa Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Soccer) Story

Lauren Williams, St. Albert - Midland (Volleyball) Story

