(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2022 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Sam Ahl, Louisville - Hastings (Football) Story
Aidan Anderson, Creston - Northwestern (Soccer)
Joey Anderson, Underwood - Wartburg (Football)
Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story
Victoria Asmus, Audubon - Morningside (Softball)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story
Halsie Barnes, Mount Ayr - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Jozlyn Barnes, Plattsmouth - Wayne State (Cross Country & Track & Field)
Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Iowa Central (Volleyball) Story
Domanic Bear, Mormon Trail - Sterling (Football) Story
Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon - Buena Vista (Football & Track) Story
Maxwell Bendler, Ashland-Greenwood - Buena Vista (Baseball) Story
Baylor Bergren, Red Oak - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track) Story
Sterling Berndt, Wayne - Iowa (Softball) Story
Kaia Bieker, Harlan - Harding (Cross Country & Track) Story
Piper Boggs, Ashland-Greenwood - Coe (Softball & Track)
Britton Bond, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Baseball) Story
Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Softball) Story
Braedon Boswell, Lamoni - Simpson (Baseball)
Kiera Brack, Weeping Water - Concordia (Softball)
Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln - Augustana (Soccer) Story
Collin Brandt, Underwood - Wartburg (Football)
Reese Brown, Wayne - Northwest Missouri State (Track & Field) Story
Mark Cabrera, Murray - Ellsworth (Football)
Madison Camden, Glenwood - Peru State (Basketball) Story
Sam Campin, Plattsmouth - Simpson (Baseball) Story
Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak - Bellevue (Volleyball) Story
Wyatt Carlson, East Union - Central (Football)
Blake Casteel, Maryville - Benedictine (Football) Story
Colben Chase, Logan-Magnolia - Waldorf (Football) Story
Jaci Christensen, Audubon - Iowa Central (Basketball) Story
Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story
Colton Costello, Lewis Central - Midland (Soccer)
Lexi Craig, Stanberry - Missouri (Track & Field) Story
Blake Cyboron, Lewis Central - William Penn (Lacrosse) Story
Hana Daoudi, Lewis Central - Western Illinois (Soccer) Story
Kyla Davis, Palmyra - Northwest Missouri State (Track)
Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Central Missouri (Football) Story
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Basketball) Story
James Distefano, Maryville - Nebraska Wesleyan (Soccer) Story
Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa (Basketball) Story
JC Dermody, Lewis Central - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story
William Devine, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story
Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Football) Story
Chrisha Doss, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Golf) Story
Connor Drake, Maryville - Dakota Wesleyan (Football) Story
Makenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley - Morningside (Softball) Story
Madison Ehrens, Underwood - Briar Cliff (Soccer) Story
Easton Eledge, Underwood - Iowa State (Football) Story
Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton - Simpson (Basketball & Softball) Story
Abby Evers, Abraham Lincoln - Wayne State (Soccer) Story
Holden Farmer, Rock Port - Missouri Valley (Basketball)
Lane Feierfeil, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football)
Hayden Ferry, Platte Valley - Baker (Football) Story
Kaelyn Fisher, Ashland-Greenwood - Benedictine (Softball) Story
Kadyn Fleek, Underwood - William Penn (Wrestling) Story
Alex Foran, Audubon - Central (Football)
Mason Fortney, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Football) Story
Connor Frame, Harlan - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center - Morningside (Football)
Paul Freund, Woodbine - Simpson (Football) Story
Avery Fuller, Creston - Benedictine (Football) Story
Bailey Gibbons, Denison-Schleswig - Buena Vista (Soccer)
Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley - Hastings (Baseball)
Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Basketball) Story
Gage Godsey, Bedford - Central (Football) Story
Jace Goebel, Syracuse - Jamestown (Wrestling) Story
Logan Green, Clarinda - South Dakota State (Football) Story
Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central - Buena Vista (Golf)
Jamison Gruber, Abraham Lincoln -- Nebraska-Kearney (Basketball)
Maggie Gunderson, Thomas Jefferson - Omaha (Soccer) Story
Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley - Dordt (Baseball) Story
Gracie Hagle, Creston - Grand View (Softball) Story
Krista Hardy, Plattsmouth - Midland (Track & Field)
Aron Harrington, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story
Wyatt Hatcher, Lewis Central - South Dakota (Football) Story
Briley Hayes, Creston - Simpson (Football) Story
Joseph Hayes, Red Oak - Graceland (Football) Story
Mikaele Hayes, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football)
Avery Heilig, Louisville - Arizona Christian (Basketball) Story
Hagen Heistand, Underwood - Campbell (Wrestling) Story
Zophi Hendricks, Harlan - Des Moines Area (Volleyball) Story
Aleah Hermansen, Audubon - Dordt (Basketball) Story
RC Hicks, Wayne - Morningside (Cross Country & Track) Story
Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth - Wayne State (Football) Story
Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story
Caleb Howard, Lourdes Central Catholic - Midland (Football)
Kayleb Howard, Creston - Graceland (Football) Story
Abby Hughes, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Track & Field) Story
Joseph Huston, Creston - Briar Cliff (Football)
Tarah Jackson, Glenwood - Morningside (Volleyball) Story
Trenton Johnette, Lewis Central - Kansas City Kansas (Baseball) Story
Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia - Wyoming (Football) Story
Cleo Johnson, Maryville - Wayne State (Soccer) Story
Lexi Johnson, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story
Noah Johnson, Bedford - Southwestern (Baseball) Story
Kyle Kesterson, Fremont-Mills - Hastings (Football) Story
JR Knauss, Abraham Lincoln - Simpson (Basketball)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside - Morningside (Football) Story
Kendra Kuck, Underwood - Grand View (Basketball)
Emma Lee, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Cross Country)
Malori Leonard, Lamoni - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story
Cayden Lewis, Glenwood - Midland (Football) Story
Maddie Lewis, Treynor - Concordia (Volleyball) Story
Kenadee Loew, Kuemper Catholic - Briar Cliff (Softball) Story
Brayden Loftin, Lewis Central - Kansas State (Football) Story
Liam Lutz, Abraham Lincoln - Lees-McRae (Volleyball) Story
Dawson Marshall, Lenox - Central (Football)
Abby Martin, Lamoni - Indian Hills (Softball) Story
Coryl Matheny, Glenwood - Des Moines Area (Volleyball)
Tim McCarthy, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Garrett McLaren, Atlantic - Clarke (Golf) Story
Will McLaughlin, Harlan - Iowa State (Football) Story
Braxton Mech, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Football)
Jessica Meisinger, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Softball) Story
Tru Melby, Logan-Magnolia - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison - William Penn (Football) Story
Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic - Nebraska (Football) Story
Nick Miller, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Paige Millikan, Clarinda - Mount Marty (Volleyball & Track & Field) Story
Kaitlyn Mitchell, East Union - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Carter Mogensen, Weeping Water - Midland (Football)
Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water - Concordia (Football)
McKenzie Mott, Auburn - Peru State (Cross Country)
Mikelle Mott, Auburn - Peru State (Cross Country)
Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood - Central (Cross Country & Track) Story
Connor Murray, Missouri Valley - Grand View (Football) Story
Lane Nelson, Atlantic - Morningside (Football)
Autumn Nemitz, Denison-Schleswig - Northwestern (Soccer)
Tony Osburn, Mound City - Omaha (Basketball) Story
Lilly Parolek, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball) Story
Danie Parriott, Conestoga - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track) Story
Austin Patton, Glenwood - Morningside (Football) Story
Derek Paup, Creston - Dordt (Football) Story
Garett Phillips, Sidney - Graceland (Basketball) Story
Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic - Des Moines Area (Volleyball)
Mallory Raney, East Union - Southwestern (Softball)
Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning - Morningside (Football)
Keelee Razee, Shenandoah - Iowa Wesleyan (Golf) Story
Pearl Reisz, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Basketball) Story
Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr - Northern Iowa (Softball) Story
Owen Richards, Creston - Graceland (Football) Story
Karley Ridge, Weeping Water - Doane (Basketball) Story
Marissa Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Soccer) Story
Miranda Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story
Jack Robbins, Lewis Central - William Jewell (Swimming)
Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur - Northwest Missouri State (Softball)
Devin Rodgerson, Ashland-Greenwood - Central Methodist (Softball) Story
Hanna Schimmer, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Soccer)
Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock - Kansas State (Volleyball) Story
Claire Schmitz, Harlan - Simpson (Basketball) Story
Thomas Schwartz, Treynor - Iowa Western (Football)
Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood - Midland (Track & Field) Story
Lexi Smith, Thomas Jefferson - College of Saint Mary (Soccer) Story
Austin Sohl, Plattsmouth - Missouri Western (Football) Story
Carter Soyer, Glidden-Ralston - Buena Vista (Track & Field)
Lane Spieker, CAM - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story
Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Cross Country & Track)
Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse - Doane (Volleyball & Track & Field)
Cale Sterling, Maryville - McPherson (Cross Country & Track) Story
Grace Stonner, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Wrestling)
Braden Thompson, Nebraska City - Southeast Missouri State (Football) Story
Hannah Thygesen, Audubon - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track)
Jacee Tindall, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Track & Field) Story
Hayleigh Vinzant, North Nodaway - William Woods (Cross Country & Track) Story
Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse - Morningside (Basketball) Story
Ali Voss, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story
Andrew Waltke, Palmyra - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic - Benedictine (Football)
Carter Washburn, Ashland-Greenwood - Buena Vista (Baseball)
Johnathan Weaver, Lenox - Central (Football)
Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys - Chadron State (Wrestling) Story
Justice Weers, Tri-Center - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story
Lauren Wehrbein, Weeping Water - Morningside (Track & Field)
Lauren Williams, St. Albert - Midland (Volleyball) Story
Lillia Williams, Treynor - Simpson (Track)
Chris Wilson, Creston - Graceland (Football) Story
Kevin Winscot, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Basketball)
Allie Witt, Underwood - Hawkeye (Track) Story
Ava Wolf, Shenandoah - Central (Basketball) Story
Maddy Wood, Wayne - Western Kentucky (Softball) Story
Jayce Wyatt, Wayne - Graceland (Football) Story