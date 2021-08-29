(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2022 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story
Sterling Berndt, Wayne - Iowa (Softball) Story
Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln - Augustana (Soccer) Story
Abby Evers, Abraham Lincoln - Wayne State (Soccer) Story
Madison Camden, Glenwood - Peru State (Basketball) Story
Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Football) Story
Kaelyn Fisher, Ashland-Greenwood - Benedictine (Softball) Story
Maggie Gunderson, Thomas Jefferson - Omaha (Soccer) Story
Aleah Hermansen, Audubon - Dordt (Basketball)
Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia - Wyoming (Football) Story
Lexi Johnson, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story
Maddie Lewis, Treynor - Concordia (Volleyball) Story
Brayden Loftin, Lewis Central - Kansas State (Football) Story
Will McLaughlin, Harlan - Iowa State (Football) Story
Jessica Meisinger, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Softball)
Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic - Nebraska (Football)
Paige Millikan, Clarinda - Mount Marty (Track & Field) Story
Marissa Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Soccer) Story
Devin Rodgerson, Ashland-Greenwood - Central Methodist
Lauren Williams, St. Albert - Midland (Volleyball) Story