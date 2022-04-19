KMA Seniors College Decisions 2022.jpg
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2022 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Sam Ahl, Louisville - Hastings (Football) Story

Aidan Anderson, Creston - Northwestern (Soccer)

Joey Anderson, Underwood - Wartburg (Football)

Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story

Victoria Asmus, Audubon - Morningside (Softball)

Cory Bantam, Woodbine - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story

Halsie Barnes, Mount Ayr - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Jaxson Barnes, Louisville - Iowa Western (Cross Country) Story

Jozlyn Barnes, Plattsmouth - Wayne State (Cross Country & Track & Field)

Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Iowa Central (Volleyball) Story

Domanic Bear, Mormon Trail - Sterling (Football) Story

Kyra Becker, Auburn - Concordia (Track & Field)

Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon - Buena Vista (Football & Track) Story

Maxwell Bendler, Ashland-Greenwood - Buena Vista (Baseball) Story

Baylor Bergren, Red Oak - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track) Story

Sterling Berndt, Wayne - Iowa (Softball) Story

Kaia Bieker, Harlan - Harding (Cross Country & Track) Story

Piper Boggs, Ashland-Greenwood - Coe (Softball & Track) Story

Britton Bond, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Baseball) Story

Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Softball) Story

Braedon Boswell, Lamoni - Simpson (Baseball)

Kiera Brack, Weeping Water - Concordia (Softball)

Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln - Augustana (Soccer) Story

Collin Brandt, Underwood - Wartburg (Football)

Reese Brown, Wayne - Northwest Missouri State (Track & Field) Story

Lyndsey Caba, Plattsmouth - Nebraska Wesleyan (Cross Country & Track)

Mark Cabrera, Murray - Ellsworth (Football) Story

Madison Camden, Glenwood - Peru State (Basketball) Story

Sam Campin, Plattsmouth - Simpson (Baseball) Story

Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak - Bellevue (Volleyball) Story

Wyatt Carlson, East Union - Central (Football)

Blake Casteel, Maryville - Benedictine (Football) Story

Colben Chase, Logan-Magnolia - Waldorf (Football) Story

Faith Christensen, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Jaci Christensen, Audubon - Iowa Central (Basketball) Story

Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth - Nebraska-Kearney (Wrestling) Story

Colton Costello, Lewis Central - Midland (Soccer) Story

Lexi Craig, Stanberry - Missouri (Track & Field) Story

Blake Cyboron, Lewis Central - William Penn (Lacrosse) Story

Hana Daoudi, Lewis Central - Western Illinois (Soccer) Story

Kyla Davis, Palmyra - Northwest Missouri State (Track) Story

Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Central Missouri (Football) Story

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Basketball) Story

James Distefano, Maryville - Nebraska Wesleyan (Soccer) Story

Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa (Basketball) Story

JC Dermody, Lewis Central - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story

William Devine, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story

Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Football) Story

Chrisha Doss, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Golf) Story

Connor Drake, Maryville - Dakota Wesleyan (Football) Story

Jake Duffey, Abraham Lincoln - Central CC (Basketball)

Makenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley - Morningside (Softball) Story

Madison Ehrens, Underwood - Briar Cliff (Soccer) Story

Easton Eledge, Underwood - Iowa State (Football) Story

Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton - Simpson (Basketball & Softball) Story

Abby Evers, Abraham Lincoln - Wayne State (Soccer) Story

Holden Farmer, Rock Port - Missouri Valley (Basketball)

Lane Feierfeil, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football)

Hayden Ferry, Platte Valley - Baker (Football) Story

Kaelyn Fisher, Ashland-Greenwood - Benedictine (Softball) Story

Kadyn Fleek, Underwood - William Penn (Wrestling) Story

Alex Foran, Audubon - Central (Football)

Mason Fortney, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Football) Story

Connor Frame, Harlan - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center - Morningside (Football) Story

Paul Freund, Woodbine - Simpson (Football) Story

Avery Fuller, Creston - Benedictine (Football) Story

Jaylin Gaston, Louisville - Northwestern (Basketball)

Bailey Gibbons, Denison-Schleswig - Buena Vista (Soccer) Story

Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley - Hastings (Baseball)

Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Gage Godsey, Bedford - Central (Football) Story

Jace Goebel, Syracuse - Jamestown (Wrestling) Story

Logan Green, Clarinda - South Dakota State (Football) Story

Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central - Buena Vista (Golf)

Jamison Gruber, Abraham Lincoln -- Nebraska-Kearney (Basketball)

Maggie Gunderson, Thomas Jefferson - Omaha (Soccer) Story

Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley - Dordt (Baseball) Story

Gracie Hagle, Creston - Grand View (Softball) Story

Krista Hardy, Plattsmouth - Midland (Track & Field)

Aron Harrington, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story

Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Iowa Central (Golf) Story

Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren - Iowa (Rowing)

Wyatt Hatcher, Lewis Central - South Dakota (Football) Story

Briley Hayes, Creston - Simpson (Football) Story

Joseph Hayes, Red Oak - Graceland (Football) Story

Mikaele Hayes, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football)

Avery Heilig, Louisville - Arizona Christian (Basketball) Story

Hagen Heistand, Underwood - Campbell (Wrestling) Story

Zophi Hendricks, Harlan - Des Moines Area (Volleyball) Story

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon - Dordt (Basketball) Story

RC Hicks, Wayne - Morningside (Cross Country & Track) Story

Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth - Wayne State (Football) Story

Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story

Caleb Howard, Lourdes Central Catholic - Midland (Football)

Kayleb Howard, Creston - Graceland (Football) Story

Abby Hughes, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Track & Field) Story

Matt Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys - Upper Iowa (Baseball)

Joseph Huston, Creston - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Tarah Jackson, Glenwood - Morningside (Volleyball) Story

Trenton Johnette, Lewis Central - Kansas City Kansas (Baseball) Story

Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia - Wyoming (Football) Story

Cleo Johnson, Maryville - Wayne State (Soccer) Story

Lexi Johnson, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story

Noah Johnson, Bedford - Southwestern (Baseball) Story

Kyle Kesterson, Fremont-Mills - Hastings (Football) Story

JR Knauss, Abraham Lincoln - Simpson (Basketball) Story

Austin Kremkoski, Riverside - Morningside (Football) Story

Kendra Kuck, Underwood - Grand View (Basketball) Story

Emma Lee, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Cross Country) Story

Malori Leonard, Lamoni - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Cayden Lewis, Glenwood - Midland (Football) Story

Maddie Lewis, Treynor - Concordia (Volleyball) Story

Kenadee Loew, Kuemper Catholic - Briar Cliff (Softball) Story

Brayden Loftin, Lewis Central - Kansas State (Football) Story

Liam Lutz, Abraham Lincoln - Lees-McRae (Volleyball) Story

Jerzie Maher, Auburn - Doane (Track & Field)

Dawson Marshall, Lenox - Central (Football)

Abby Martin, Lamoni - Indian Hills (Softball) Story

Coryl Matheny, Glenwood - Des Moines Area (Volleyball)

Tim McCarthy, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Garrett McLaren, Atlantic - Clarke (Golf) Story

Will McLaughlin, Harlan - Iowa State (Football) Story

Braxton Mech, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Football)

Jessica Meisinger, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Softball) Story

Tru Melby, Logan-Magnolia - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison - William Penn (Football) Story

Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic - Nebraska (Football) Story

Nick Miller, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Paige Millikan, Clarinda - Mount Marty (Volleyball & Track & Field) Story

Kaitlyn Mitchell, East Union - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Carter Mogensen, Weeping Water - Midland (Football) Story

Nolan Moore, Riverside - Briar Cliff (Wrestling)

Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water - Concordia (Football)

McKenzie Mott, Auburn - Peru State (Cross Country) Story

Mikelle Mott, Auburn - Peru State (Cross Country) Story

Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood - Central (Cross Country & Track) Story

Connor Murray, Missouri Valley - Grand View (Football) Story

Lane Nelson, Atlantic - Morningside (Football)

Autumn Nemitz, Denison-Schleswig - Northwestern (Soccer) Story

Tony Osburn, Mound City - Omaha (Basketball) Story

Lilly Parolek, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball) Story

Danie Parriott, Conestoga - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track) Story

Anna Parrott, Martensdale-St. Marys - Basketball (Simpson) Story

Austin Patton, Glenwood - Morningside (Football) Story

Derek Paup, Creston - Dordt (Football) Story

Garett Phillips, Sidney - Graceland (Basketball) Story

Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track)

Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic - Des Moines Area (Volleyball)

Mallory Raney, East Union - Southwestern (Softball)

Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning - Morningside (Football)

Keelee Razee, Shenandoah - Iowa Wesleyan (Golf) Story

Pearl Reisz, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Basketball) Story

Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr - Northern Iowa (Softball) Story

Owen Richards, Creston - Graceland (Football) Story

Karley Ridge, Weeping Water - Doane (Basketball) Story

Marissa Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Soccer) Story

Miranda Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story

Jack Robbins, Lewis Central - William Jewell (Swimming) Story

Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur - Northwest Missouri State (Softball) Story

Devin Rodgerson, Ashland-Greenwood - Central Methodist (Softball) Story

Jace Rose, Riverside - Iowa Western (Wrestling)

Hanna Schimmer, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Soccer)

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock - Kansas State (Volleyball) Story

Claire Schmitz, Harlan - Simpson (Basketball) Story

Thomas Schwartz, Treynor - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood - Midland (Track & Field) Story

Lexi Smith, Thomas Jefferson - College of Saint Mary (Soccer) Story

Austin Sohl, Plattsmouth - Missouri Western (Football) Story

Carter Soyer, Glidden-Ralston - Buena Vista (Track & Field) Story

Lane Spieker, CAM - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story

Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Cross Country & Track) Story

Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse - Doane (Volleyball & Track & Field) Story

Cole Staska, Missouri Valley - Simpson (Football) Story

Cale Sterling, Maryville - McPherson (Cross Country & Track) Story

Grace Stonner, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Wrestling)

Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic - Cumberland (Wrestling)

Braden Thompson, Nebraska City - Southeast Missouri State (Football) Story

Hannah Thygesen, Audubon - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track)

Jacee Tindall, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Track & Field) Story

Hayleigh Vinzant, North Nodaway - William Woods (Cross Country & Track) Story 

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Ali Voss, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Andrew Waltke, Palmyra - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic - Benedictine (Football)

Carter Washburn, Ashland-Greenwood - Buena Vista (Baseball)

Johnathan Weaver, Lenox - Central (Football)

Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys - Chadron State (Wrestling) Story

Justice Weers, Tri-Center - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story

Lauren Wehrbein, Weeping Water - Morningside (Track & Field) Story

Devin Whipple, Lenox - Wartburg (Football)

Lauren Williams, St. Albert - Midland (Volleyball) Story

Lillia Williams, Treynor - Simpson (Track)

Chris Wilson, Creston - Graceland (Football) Story

Kevin Winscot, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Basketball) Story

Allie Witt, Underwood - Hawkeye (Track) Story

Ava Wolf, Shenandoah - Central (Basketball) Story

Maddy Wood, Wayne - Western Kentucky (Softball) Story

Jayce Wyatt, Wayne - Graceland (Football) Story

