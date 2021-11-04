KMA Seniors College Decisions 2022.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2022 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story

Cory Bantam, Woodbine - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story

Baylor Bergren, Red Oak - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track)

Sterling Berndt, Wayne - Iowa (Softball) Story

Britton Bond, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Baseball) Story

Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln - Augustana (Soccer) Story

Madison Camden, Glenwood - Peru State (Basketball) Story

Sam Campin, Plattsmouth - Simpson (Baseball)

Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak - Bellevue (Volleyball) Story

Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa (Basketball) Story

JC Dermody, Lewis Central - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story

William Devine, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Soccer)

Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Football) Story

Madison Ehrens, Underwood - Briar Cliff (Soccer) Story

Abby Evers, Abraham Lincoln - Wayne State (Soccer) Story

Kaelyn Fisher, Ashland-Greenwood - Benedictine (Softball) Story

Mason Fortney, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Football)

Logan Green, Clarinda - South Dakota State (Football) Story

Maggie Gunderson, Thomas Jefferson - Omaha (Soccer) Story

Gracie Hagle, Creston - Grand View (Softball)

Aron Harrington, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon - Dordt (Basketball) Story

Trenton Johnette, Lewis Central - Kansas City Kansas (Baseball)

Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia - Wyoming (Football) Story

Lexi Johnson, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story

Maddie Lewis, Treynor - Concordia (Volleyball) Story

Kenadee Loew, Kuemper Catholic - Briar Cliff (Softball)

Brayden Loftin, Lewis Central - Kansas State (Football) Story

Will McLaughlin, Harlan - Iowa State (Football) Story

Jessica Meisinger, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Softball) Story

Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic - Nebraska (Football) Story

Paige Millikan, Clarinda - Mount Marty (Volleyball & Track & Field) Story

Tony Osburn, Mound City - Omaha (Basketball) Story

Pearl Reisz, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Basketball) Story

Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr - Northern Iowa (Softball) Story

Owen Richards, Creston - Graceland (Football)

Marissa Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Soccer) Story

Devin Rodgerson, Ashland-Greenwood - Central Methodist (Softball) Story

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock - Kansas State (Volleyball)

Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood - Midland (Track & Field)

Hannah Thygesen, Audubon - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track)

Hayleigh Vinzant, North Nodaway - William Woods (Cross Country & Track) Story 

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Lauren Williams, St. Albert - Midland (Volleyball) Story

Chris Wilson, Creston - Graceland (Football)

