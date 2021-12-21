(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2022 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story
Cory Bantam, Woodbine - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story
Halsie Barnes, Mount Ayr - Southwestern (Softball)
Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Iowa Central (Volleyball) Story
Domanic Bear, Mormon Trail - Sterling (Football) Story
Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon - Buena Vista (Football & Track) Story
Baylor Bergren, Red Oak - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track) Story
Sterling Berndt, Wayne - Iowa (Softball) Story
Piper Boggs, Ashland-Greenwood - Coe (Softball & Track)
Britton Bond, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Baseball) Story
Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Softball)
Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln - Augustana (Soccer) Story
Reese Brown, Wayne - Northwest Missouri State (Track & Field) Story
Madison Camden, Glenwood - Peru State (Basketball) Story
Sam Campin, Plattsmouth - Simpson (Baseball) Story
Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak - Bellevue (Volleyball) Story
Kasey Carter, Martensdale-St. Marys - Southeastern Community College (Baseball)
Jaci Christensen, Audubon - Iowa Central (Basketball) Story
Lexi Craig, Stanberry - Missouri (Track & Field) Story
Blake Cyboron, Lewis Central - William Penn (Lacrosse) Story
Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa (Basketball) Story
JC Dermody, Lewis Central - Des Moines Area (Baseball) Story
William Devine, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story
Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Football) Story
Makenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley - Morningside (Softball)
Madison Ehrens, Underwood - Briar Cliff (Soccer) Story
Abby Evers, Abraham Lincoln - Wayne State (Soccer) Story
Kaelyn Fisher, Ashland-Greenwood - Benedictine (Softball) Story
Mason Fortney, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Football) Story
Logan Green, Clarinda - South Dakota State (Football) Story
Maggie Gunderson, Thomas Jefferson - Omaha (Soccer) Story
Gracie Hagle, Creston - Grand View (Softball) Story
Aron Harrington, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story
Hagen Heistand, Underwood - Campbell (Wrestling) Story
Aleah Hermansen, Audubon - Dordt (Basketball) Story
RC Hicks, Wayne - Morningside (Cross Country & Track)
Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story
Kayleb Howard, Creston - Graceland (Football)
Abby Hughes, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Track & Field)
Trenton Johnette, Lewis Central - Kansas City Kansas (Baseball)
Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia - Wyoming (Football) Story
Lexi Johnson, Red Oak - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story
Chad Kent, Wayne - William Penn (Wrestling)
Malori Leonard, Lamoni - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Maddie Lewis, Treynor - Concordia (Volleyball) Story
Kenadee Loew, Kuemper Catholic - Briar Cliff (Softball)
Brayden Loftin, Lewis Central - Kansas State (Football) Story
Abby Martin, Lamoni - Indian Hills (Softball)
Will McLaughlin, Harlan - Iowa State (Football) Story
Jessica Meisinger, Plattsmouth - Iowa Western (Softball) Story
Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic - Nebraska (Football) Story
Paige Millikan, Clarinda - Mount Marty (Volleyball & Track & Field) Story
Kaitlyn Mitchell, East Union - Southwestern (Softball)
Tony Osburn, Mound City - Omaha (Basketball) Story
Lily Parolek, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball)
Danie Parriott, Conestoga - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track)
Derek Paup, Creston - Dordt (Football)
Mallory Raney, East Union - Southwestern (Softball)
Pearl Reisz, St. Albert - Des Moines Area (Basketball) Story
Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr - Northern Iowa (Softball) Story
Owen Richards, Creston - Graceland (Football)
Marissa Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Soccer) Story
Miranda Ring, Tri-Center - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story
Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur - Northwest Missouri State (Softball)
Devin Rodgerson, Ashland-Greenwood - Central Methodist (Softball) Story
Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock - Kansas State (Volleyball) Story
Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood - Midland (Track & Field)
Lane Spieker, CAM - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story
Braden Thompson, Nebraska City - Southeast Missouri State (Football) Story
Hannah Thygesen, Audubon - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track)
Hayleigh Vinzant, North Nodaway - William Woods (Cross Country & Track) Story
Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse - Morningside (Basketball) Story
Ali Voss, Thomas Jefferson - Southwestern (Softball)
Justice Weers, Tri-Center - Briar Cliff (Baseball)
Lauren Williams, St. Albert - Midland (Volleyball) Story
Lillia Williams, Treynor - Simpson (Track)
Chris Wilson, Creston - Graceland (Football)
Allie Witt, Underwood - Hawkeye (Track)
Maddy Wood, Wayne - Western Kentucky (Softball)
Jayce Wyatt, Wayne - Graceland (Football) Story