(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2023 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Xavier Adamson, Lenox - Loras (Football) Story
Makenna Askeland, Griswold - Simpson (Softball) Story
Olivia Baker, Essex - Buena Vista (Track) Story
Renner Bardsley, Glenwood - Central (Football) Story
Trenton Beck, Lenox - Tabor (Baseball) Story
Tymberlee Bentley, Red Oak - Buena Vista (Wrestling) Story
Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story
Chandler Berry, Palmyra - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track) Story
Jacob Birch, Harlan - Central (Football) Story
Deven Bovee, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Football)
Barret Brandt, Syracuse - Concordia (Wrestling) Story
Kris Brekel, Palmyra - Dakota Wesleyan (Football) Story
Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary's (Swimming) Story
Wade Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Wes Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Sam Burmeister, Treynor - Cornell (Soccer) Story
Maddie Busch, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball) Story
Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Tennis) Story
Emilee Caudill, East Atchison - Northwestern (Volleyball) Story
Jayda Chew, Murray - Southwestern (Softball & Volleyball) Story
Casey Clair, Lewis Central - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story
Josi Clark, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story
Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Grand View (Football)
Cameron Cline, Woodbine - Buena Vista (Football) Story
Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Basketball) Story
Kemper Cline, Albany - Upper Iowa (Football) Story
Taylor Cole, Clarinda - Morningside (Tennis) Story
Jaxson Cornett, Central Decatur - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story
Landon Couse, Red Oak - Simpson (Baseball) Story
Claire Crilly, Underwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Swimming) Story
Brad Curren, Harlan - Central (Basketball) Story
Brooklynn Currin, Treynor - Nebraska Wesleyan (Golf) Story
Caeden David, Lenox - Central (Football) Story
Riley DeGonia, Creston - North Iowa Area (Wrestling & Cross Country) Story
Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Central (Baseball) Story
Kayden Dirks, Treynor - Central (Football) Story
Nora Dougherty, Glenwood - Northern Colorado (Soccer) Story
Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood - North Dakota (Football) Story
Megan Elam, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Soccer) Story
Addison Erickson, Woodbine - Hastings (Basketball) Story
Sage Evans, West Harrison - Morningside (Football) Story
Lucci Fidone, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story
TJ Fitzpatrick, Plattsmouth - Midland (Football) Story
Ali Fletcher, Underwood - Morningside (Softball) Story
Payton Fort, Lewis Central - North Iowa Area (Baseball) Story
Mira Fosmer, Louisville - College of St. Mary (Cross Country & Track) Story
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr - Iowa (Baseball) Story
Keely Geise, Ashland-Greenwood - Bellevue (Softball) Story
Jenna Gessert, Harlan - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story
Megan Gissler, Louisville - Augsburg (Softball) Story
Ava Goben, Wayne - Central (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story
Isaac Grundman, Lenox - Midland (Football) Story
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Softball) Story
Aidan Hall, Harlan - Iowa (Football) Story
Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track) Story
Alex Hatcher, Palmyra - Midland (Football)
Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison - Washburn (Volleyball) Story
Boston Hensley, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story
Blake Herold, Shenandoah - Kansas (Football) Story Story
Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig - Northwestern (Football & Wrestling) Story
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Basketball) Story
Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story
Randy Howard, Bedford - Buena Vista (Track & Field) Story
Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story
Tate Hug, Auburn - Hastings (Football) Story
Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Kali Irlmeier, Audubon - Buena Vista (Softball & Trap Shooting) Story
Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth - Wichita State (Baseball) Story
Ally Johnson, Clarinda - Columbia (Bowling) Story
Caden Johnson, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story
Madi Jones, Falls City - Northern State (Softball) Story
Owen Junker, Lenox - Northwestern (Football) Story
Justice Kahler, Plattsmouth - Midland (Football) Story
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Blake Katen, Maryville - Butler Community College (Baseball) Story
Aiden Kennedy, Griswold - Cornell (Football) Story
Mason King, West Harrison - Morningside (Baseball) Story
Nathan King, Clarinda - Concordia (Track) Story
Quentin King, Bedford - Simpson (Football) Story
Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Basketball)
Keigan Kitzman, Lenox - Grand View (Football) Story
Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr - Pittsburg State (Football) Story
Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston - North Iowa Area (Softball) Story
Kenzie Kvammen, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer) Story
Ben Labrum, Shenandoah - Graceland (Football) Story
Sierra Lantz, Woodbine - Graceland (Softball) Story
Stephen Leinen, Harlan - Dordt (Football) Story
Colin Lillie, St. Albert - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story
Braydon Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Baseball) Story
Cooper Loe, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story
Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Logan Manz, Lewis Central - Marshalltown (Baseball) Story
Jocelyn Marquis, Wayne - Wartburg (Track) Story
Emilee Marth, Nebraska City - Wayne State (Softball) Story
Aidan Martin, AHSTW - Midland (Football) Story
Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story
Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central - Drake (Football) Story
Tate Mayberry, Glenwood - Central (Football) Story
Piper McGuire, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story
Dylan McIntyre, Northeast Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Baseball)
Ava McNeal, Lewis Central - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story
Alaina Meads, Glenwood - Bellevue (Soccer) Story
Emberlyn Medsker, King City - Peru State (Softball) Story
Trinity Minor, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story
Christopher Mohr, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Football) Story
Ty Morrison, Creston - Iowa Central (Football) Story
Chase Moss, King City - Benedictine (Football) Story
Ella Myler, Missouri Valley - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story
Micah Nally, Bedford - Simpson (Football) Story
Lucas Nielsen, Nebraska City - Doane (Basketball) Story
Bre Nolte, Southeast Warren - Iowa Central (Softball) Story
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central - Wichita State (Bowling) Story
Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell, Riverside - Midland (Volleyball) Story
Jenna Pane, Thomas Jefferson - Midland (Soccer) Story
Doryn Paup, Creston - Simpson (Basketball) Story
Nik Peters, Sidney - Grand View (Football) Story
Anastyn Pettlon, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball)
Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley - Clarke (Basketball) Story
Grace Pierce, Underwood - Kansas Wesleyan (Softball) Story
Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr - Graceland (Football) Story
Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Basketball) Story
Gable Porter, Underwood - Virginia (Wrestling) Story
Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning - Wayne State (Golf) Story
Nevaeh Randall, Creston - Grand View (Softball) Story
Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story
Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Colorado School of Mines (Wrestling) Story
Macy Richardson, Sterling - Minnesota (Softball) Story
Abbi Richter, Atlantic - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story
Walker Rife, West Harrison - Morningside (Football) Story
Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert - Midland (Basketball) Story
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren - Indian Hills (Softball) Story
Ava Rush, Atlantic - Iowa (Track) Story
Derek Scheuring, Denison-Schleswig - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Eric Schmidt, Martensdale-St. Marys - Simpson (Soccer) Story
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor - Kirkwood (Baseball) Story
Preston Slayman, Glenwood - Des Moines Area (Cross Country) Story
Clayton Smith, Abraham Lincoln - Mount Mercy (Baseball) Story
Spencer Smith, Central Decatur - William Penn (Baseball) Story
Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison - Northwestern (Football) Story
Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story
Jenna Stephens, Stanton - Central (Basketball) Story
Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW - Buena Vista (Basketball) Story
Keaton Stone, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story
Kaden Street, Creston - Morningside (Wrestling) Story
Clara Teigland, Treynor - Air Force (Basketball) Story
Sadie Thompson, Sidney - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Ty Thomson, Lewis Central - Iowa Lakes (Baseball) Story
Quincy Trent, Louisville - Concordia (Football) Story
Kattie Troxel, Logan-Magnolia - College of St. Mary (Softball) Story
Paxten Van Houten, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story
Payten Van Houten, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story
Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville - Central Missouri (Basketball) Story
Elaina Vrchoticky, Harlan - Olivet Nazarene (Swimming) Story
Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Football) Story
Jessica Wertenberger, Falls City Sacred Heart - Hastings (Basketball) Story
Braden West, East Mills - Peru State (Basketball) Story
Lleyton West, Ashland-Greenwood - Doane (Football)
McKenna Wiechman, Griswold - Southwestern (Basketball) Story
Drew Wilson, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Jameson Yost, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Soccer) Story
Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Track & Field) Story