(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2023 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary's (Swimming) Story
Claire Crilly, Underwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Swimming)
Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood - North Dakota (Football) Story
Megan Elam, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Soccer) Story
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr - Iowa (Baseball) Story
Aidan Hall, Harlan - Iowa (Football) Story
Blake Herold, Shenandoah - Kansas (Football) Story
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Basketball) Story
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Ella Myler, Missouri Valley - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central - Wichita State (Bowling)
Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Basketball) Story
Gable Porter, Underwood - Virginia (Wrestling) Story
Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Colorado School of Mines (Wrestling) Story
Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert - Midland (Basketball)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor - Kirkwood (Baseball) Story
Clara Teigland, Treynor - Air Force (Basketball) Story
Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville - Central Missouri (Basketball) Story