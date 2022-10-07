KMA Seniors College Decisions 2023.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2023 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary's (Swimming) Story

Claire Crilly, Underwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Swimming)

Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood - North Dakota (Football) Story 

Megan Elam, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Soccer) Story

Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr - Iowa (Baseball) Story

Aidan Hall, Harlan - Iowa (Football) Story

Blake Herold, Shenandoah - Kansas (Football) Story

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Basketball) Story

Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Football) Story

Ella Myler, Missouri Valley - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story

Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central - Wichita State (Bowling)

Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Basketball) Story

Gable Porter, Underwood - Virginia (Wrestling) Story

Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Colorado School of Mines (Wrestling) Story

Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert - Midland (Basketball)

Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor - Kirkwood (Baseball) Story

Clara Teigland, Treynor - Air Force (Basketball) Story

Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville - Central Missouri (Basketball) Story

