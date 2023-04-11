KMA Seniors College Decisions 2023.jpg
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2023 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Xavier Adamson, Lenox - Loras (Football) Story

Laura Anthofer, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Simpson (Swimming & Diving) Story

Makenna Askeland, Griswold - Simpson (Softball) Story

Olivia Baker, Essex - Buena Vista (Track) Story

Renner Bardsley, Glenwood - Central (Football) Story

Trenton Beck, Lenox - Tabor (Baseball) Story

Tymberlee Bentley, Red Oak - Buena Vista (Wrestling) Story

Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story

Chandler Berry, Palmyra - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track) Story

Jacob Birch, Harlan - Central (Football) Story

Deven Bovee, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Barret Brandt, Syracuse - Concordia (Wrestling) Story

Kris Brekel, Palmyra - Dakota Wesleyan (Football) Story

Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary's (Swimming) Story

Wade Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Wes Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Cheyanne Bruns, Twin Cedars - Hawkeye (Cross Country) Story

Sam Burmeister, Treynor - Cornell (Soccer) Story

Maddie Busch, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball) Story

Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Tennis) Story

Faith Case, Abraham Lincoln - Graceland (Volleyball) Story

Emilee Caudill, East Atchison - Northwestern (Volleyball) Story

Jayda Chew, Murray - Southwestern (Softball & Volleyball) Story

Casey Clair, Lewis Central - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story

Josi Clark, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story

Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Grand View (Football)

Cameron Cline, Woodbine - Buena Vista (Football) Story

Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Basketball) Story

Kemper Cline, Albany - Upper Iowa (Football) Story

Taylor Cole, Clarinda - Morningside (Tennis) Story

Jaxson Cornett, Central Decatur - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story

Landon Couse, Red Oak - Simpson (Baseball) Story

Jon Craig, Falls City - Peru State (Football)

Claire Crilly, Underwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Swimming) Story

Mason Crouse, East Mills - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Brad Curren, Harlan - Central (Basketball) Story

Brooklynn Currin, Treynor - Nebraska Wesleyan (Golf) Story

Carlee Curttright, Auburn - Peru State (Golf) Story

Caeden David, Lenox - Central (Football) Story

Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story

Riley DeGonia, Creston - North Iowa Area (Wrestling & Cross Country) Story

Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Central (Baseball) Story

Kayden Dirks, Treynor - Central (Football) Story

Nora Dougherty, Glenwood - Northern Colorado (Soccer) Story

Sam Dunn, Falls City Sacred Heart - Peru State (Baseball) Story

Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars - Upper Iowa (Softball) Story

Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood - North Dakota (Football) Story 

Megan Elam, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Soccer) Story

Addison Erickson, Woodbine - Hastings (Basketball) Story

Koleson Evans, West Harrison - Buena Vista (Basketball) Story

Sage Evans, West Harrison - Morningside (Football) Story

Lucci Fidone, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story

TJ Fitzpatrick, Plattsmouth - Midland (Football) Story

Ali Fletcher, Underwood - Morningside (Softball) Story

Payton Fort, Lewis Central - North Iowa Area (Baseball) Story

Mira Fosmer, Louisville - College of St. Mary (Cross Country & Track) Story

Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr - Iowa (Baseball) Story

Keely Geise, Ashland-Greenwood - Bellevue (Softball) Story

Jenna Gessert, Harlan - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story

Christina Gilkerson, Falls City - Peru State (Golf) Story

Megan Gissler, Louisville - Augsburg (Softball) Story

Ava Goben, Wayne - Central (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story

Bobby Gross, Boyer Valley - Buena Vista (Football)

Isaac Grundman, Lenox - Midland (Football) Story

Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Softball) Story

Aidan Hall, Harlan - Iowa (Football) Story

Andrew Harms, Sterling - Doane (Track & Field) Story

Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track) Story

Alex Hatcher, Palmyra - Midland (Football)

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison - Washburn (Volleyball) Story

Boston Hensley, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story

Blake Herold, Shenandoah - Kansas (Football) Story Story

Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig - Northwestern (Football & Wrestling) Story

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Basketball) Story

Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story

Randy Howard, Bedford - Buena Vista (Track & Field) Story

Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story

Tate Hug, Auburn - Hastings (Football) Story

Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Kali Irlmeier, Audubon - Buena Vista (Softball & Trap Shooting) Story

Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth - Wichita State (Baseball) Story

Ally Johnson, Clarinda - Columbia (Bowling) Story

Caden Johnson, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story 

Gracy Johnson, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Concordia (Powerlifting) Story

Madi Jones, Falls City - Northern State (Softball) Story

Owen Junker, Lenox - Northwestern (Football) Story

Justice Kahler, Plattsmouth - Midland (Football) Story

Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Football) Story

Blake Katen, Maryville - Butler Community College (Baseball) Story

Aiden Kennedy, Griswold - Cornell (Football) Story

Mason King, West Harrison - Morningside (Baseball) Story

Nathan King, Clarinda - Concordia (Track) Story

Quentin King, Bedford - Simpson (Football) Story

Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Basketball) Story

Keigan Kitzman, Lenox - Grand View (Football) Story

Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr - Pittsburg State (Football) Story

Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston - North Iowa Area (Softball) Story

Kenzie Kvammen, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer) Story

Ben Labrum, Shenandoah - Graceland (Football) Story

Sierra Lantz, Woodbine - Graceland (Softball) Story

Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah - South Dakota (Track & Field) Story

Stephen Leinen, Harlan - Dordt (Football) Story

Colin Lillie, St. Albert - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story

Braydon Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Baseball) Story

Cooper Loe, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Carter Luke, Platte Valley - Graceland (Football) Story

Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story

Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Logan Manz, Lewis Central - Marshalltown (Baseball) Story

Jocelyn Marquis, Wayne - Wartburg (Track) Story

Emilee Marth, Nebraska City - Wayne State (Softball) Story

Aidan Martin, AHSTW - Midland (Football) Story

Joshua Martin, Stanton - Cornell (Football) Story

Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story

Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central - Drake (Football) Story

Tate Mayberry, Glenwood - Central (Football) Story

Piper McGuire, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story

Dylan McIntyre, Northeast Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Baseball) Story

Ava McNeal, Lewis Central - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story

Alaina Meads, Glenwood - Bellevue (Soccer) Story

Emberlyn Medsker, King City - Peru State (Softball) Story

Trinity Minor, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story

Christopher Mohr, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Football) Story

Ty Morrison, Creston - Iowa Central (Football) Story

Chase Moss, King City - Benedictine (Football) Story

Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Ella Myler, Missouri Valley - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story

Micah Nally, Bedford - Simpson (Football) Story

Lucas Nielsen, Nebraska City - Doane (Basketball) Story

Bre Nolte, Southeast Warren - Iowa Central (Softball) Story

Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central - Wichita State (Bowling) Story

Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell, Riverside - Midland (Volleyball) Story

Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln - Grand View (Bowling)

Addison Olson, Stanton - Simpson (Track & Field) Story

Jenna Pane, Thomas Jefferson - Midland (Soccer) Story

Doryn Paup, Creston - Simpson (Basketball) Story

Nik Peters, Sidney - Grand View (Football) Story

Anastyn Pettlon, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley - Clarke (Basketball) Story

Grace Pierce, Underwood - Kansas Wesleyan (Softball) Story

Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr - Graceland (Football) Story

Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Basketball) Story

Gable Porter, Underwood - Virginia (Wrestling) Story

Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning - Wayne State (Golf) Story

Nevaeh Randall, Creston - Grand View (Softball) Story

Kisha Reed, Twin Cedars - Hawkeye (Softball) Story

Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story

Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Colorado School of Mines (Wrestling) Story

Macy Richardson, Sterling - Minnesota (Softball) Story

Abbi Richter, Atlantic - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story

Walker Rife, West Harrison - Morningside (Football) Story

Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert - Midland (Basketball) Story

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren - Indian Hills (Softball) Story

Ava Rush, Atlantic - Iowa (Track) Story

Haylie Santon, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Soccer)

Derek Scheuring, Denison-Schleswig - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Eric Schmidt, Martensdale-St. Marys - Simpson (Soccer) Story

Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor - Kirkwood (Baseball) Story

Robbie Siford, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Cross Country) Story

Jackson Sklenar, Glidden-Ralston - Northwestern (Football) Story

Preston Slayman, Glenwood - Des Moines Area (Cross Country) Story

Clayton Smith, Abraham Lincoln - Mount Mercy (Baseball) Story

Spencer Smith, Central Decatur - William Penn (Baseball) Story

Brandon Speckmann, Johnson County Central - Peru State (Cross Country) Story

Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison - Northwestern (Football) Story

Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story

Jenna Stephens, Stanton - Central (Basketball) Story

Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW - Buena Vista (Basketball) Story

Caden Stoecklein, Maryville - Grand View (Basketball) Story

Keaton Stone, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story

Kaden Street, Creston - Morningside (Wrestling) Story

Clara Teigland, Treynor - Air Force (Basketball) Story

Sadie Thompson, Sidney - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Ty Thomson, Lewis Central - Iowa Lakes (Baseball) Story

Quincy Trent, Louisville - Concordia (Football) Story

Kattie Troxel, Logan-Magnolia - College of St. Mary (Softball) Story

Paxten Van Houten, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story

Payten Van Houten, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story

Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville - Central Missouri (Basketball) Story

Jazmyne Villalobos, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Basketball) Story

Elaina Vrchoticky, Harlan - Olivet Nazarene (Swimming) Story

Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Football) Story

Jessica Wertenberger, Falls City Sacred Heart - Hastings (Basketball) Story

Braden West, East Mills - Peru State (Basketball) Story

Lleyton West, Ashland-Greenwood - Doane (Football) Story

McKenna Wiechman, Griswold - Southwestern (Basketball) Story

Jack Williams, Southeast Warren - Morningside (Football) Story

Drew Wilson, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Emma Winder, Auburn - College of St. Mary (Volleyball)

Jameson Yost, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Soccer) Story

Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Track & Field) Story

