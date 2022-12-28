KMA Seniors College Decisions 2023.jpg
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2023 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Makenna Askeland, Griswold - Simpson (Softball) Story

Barret Brandt, Syracuse - Concordia (Wrestling) Story

Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary's (Swimming) Story

Maddie Busch, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball) Story

Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Tennis) Story

Jayda Chew, Murray - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Basketball) Story

Jaxson Cornett, Central Decatur - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story

Claire Crilly, Underwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Swimming) Story

Riley DeGonia, Creston - North Iowa Area (Wrestling & Cross Country) Story

Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Central (Baseball) Story

Nora Dougherty, Glenwood - Northern Colorado (Soccer) Story

Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood - North Dakota (Football) Story 

Megan Elam, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Soccer) Story

Lucci Fidone, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Payton Fort, Lewis Central - North Iowa Area (Baseball) Story

Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr - Iowa (Baseball) Story

Keely Geise, Ashland-Greenwood - Bellevue (Softball) Story

Ava Goben, Wayne - Central (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story

Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Softball) Story

Aidan Hall, Harlan - Iowa (Football) Story

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison - Washburn (Volleyball) Story

Blake Herold, Shenandoah - Kansas (Football) Story Story

Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig - Northwestern (Football & Wrestling)

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Basketball) Story

Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story

Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story

Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth - Wichita State (Baseball) Story

Madi Jones, Falls City - Northern State (Softball) Story

Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Football) Story

Blake Katen, Maryville - Butler Community College (Baseball) Story

Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston - North Iowa Area (Softball) Story

Kenzie Kvammen, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer) Story

Stephen Leinen, Harlan - Dordt (Football) Story

Colin Lillie, St. Albert - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story

Braydon Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Baseball) Story

Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story

Logan Manz, Lewis Central - Marshalltown (Baseball) Story

Jocelyn Marquis, Wayne - Wartburg (Track) Story

Emilee Marth, Nebraska City - Wayne State (Softball) Story

Aidan Martin, AHSTW - Morningside (Football) Story

Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central - Drake (Football) Story

Ella Myler, Missouri Valley - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story

Bre Nolte, Southeast Warren - Iowa Central (Softball) Story

Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central - Wichita State (Bowling) Story

Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell, Riverside - Midland (Volleyball) Story

Grace Pierce, Underwood - Kansas Wesleyan (Softball) Story

Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Basketball) Story

Gable Porter, Underwood - Virginia (Wrestling) Story

Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning - Wayne State (Golf) Story

Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Colorado School of Mines (Wrestling) Story

Macy Richardson, Sterling - Minnesota (Softball) Story

Abbi Richter, Atlantic - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story

Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert - Midland (Basketball) Story

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren - Indian Hills (Softball) Story

Ava Rush, Atlantic - Iowa (Track) Story

Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor - Kirkwood (Baseball) Story

Clayton Smith, Abraham Lincoln - Mount Mercy (Baseball) Story

Spencer Smith, Central Decatur - William Penn (Baseball) Story

Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story

Jenna Stephens, Stanton - Central (Basketball) Story

Keaton Stone, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story

Clara Teigland, Treynor - Air Force (Basketball) Story

Ty Thomson, Lewis Central - Iowa Lakes (Baseball) Story

Kattie Troxel, Logan-Magnolia - College of St. Mary (Softball) Story

Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville - Central Missouri (Basketball) Story

Elaina Vrchoticky, Harlan - Olivet Nazarene (Swimming) Story

Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Football) Story

Jameson Yost, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Soccer) Story

Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Track & Field) Story

