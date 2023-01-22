(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2023 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Makenna Askeland, Griswold - Simpson (Softball) Story
Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story
Barret Brandt, Syracuse - Concordia (Wrestling) Story
Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary's (Swimming) Story
Maddie Busch, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball) Story
Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Tennis) Story
Jayda Chew, Murray - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Casey Clair, Lewis Central - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story
Cameron Cline, Woodbine - Buena Vista (Football)
Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Basketball) Story
Taylor Cole, Clarinda - Morningside (Tennis) Story
Jaxson Cornett, Central Decatur - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story
Claire Crilly, Underwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Swimming) Story
Brooklynn Currin, Treynor - Nebraska Wesleyan (Golf) Story
Riley DeGonia, Creston - North Iowa Area (Wrestling & Cross Country) Story
Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Central (Baseball) Story
Nora Dougherty, Glenwood - Northern Colorado (Soccer) Story
Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood - North Dakota (Football) Story
Megan Elam, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Soccer) Story
Sage Evans, West Harrison - Morningside (Football) Story
Lucci Fidone, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Ali Fletcher, Underwood - Morningside (Softball) Story
Payton Fort, Lewis Central - North Iowa Area (Baseball) Story
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr - Iowa (Baseball) Story
Keely Geise, Ashland-Greenwood - Bellevue (Softball) Story
Jenna Gessert, Harlan - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story
Megan Gissler, Louisville - Augsburg (Softball)
Ava Goben, Wayne - Central (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Softball) Story
Aidan Hall, Harlan - Iowa (Football) Story
Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison - Washburn (Volleyball) Story
Blake Herold, Shenandoah - Kansas (Football) Story Story
Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig - Northwestern (Football & Wrestling) Story
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Basketball) Story
Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story
Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story
Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Kali Irlmeier, Audubon - Buena Vista (Softball & Trap Shooting)
Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth - Wichita State (Baseball) Story
Madi Jones, Falls City - Northern State (Softball) Story
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Blake Katen, Maryville - Butler Community College (Baseball) Story
Mason King, West Harrison - Morningside (Baseball) Story
Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston - North Iowa Area (Softball) Story
Kenzie Kvammen, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer) Story
Sierra Lantz, Woodbine - Graceland (Softball)
Stephen Leinen, Harlan - Dordt (Football) Story
Colin Lillie, St. Albert - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story
Braydon Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Baseball) Story
Cooper Loe, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Football)
Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story
Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW - Briar Cliff (Football)
Logan Manz, Lewis Central - Marshalltown (Baseball) Story
Jocelyn Marquis, Wayne - Wartburg (Track) Story
Emilee Marth, Nebraska City - Wayne State (Softball) Story
Aidan Martin, AHSTW - Morningside (Football) Story
Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story
Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central - Drake (Football) Story
Piper McGuire, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story
Ava McNeal, Lewis Central - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story
Ella Myler, Missouri Valley - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story
Bre Nolte, Southeast Warren - Iowa Central (Softball) Story
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central - Wichita State (Bowling) Story
Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell, Riverside - Midland (Volleyball) Story
Grace Pierce, Underwood - Kansas Wesleyan (Softball) Story
Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Basketball) Story
Gable Porter, Underwood - Virginia (Wrestling) Story
Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning - Wayne State (Golf) Story
Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Colorado School of Mines (Wrestling) Story
Macy Richardson, Sterling - Minnesota (Softball) Story
Abbi Richter, Atlantic - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story
Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert - Midland (Basketball) Story
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren - Indian Hills (Softball) Story
Ava Rush, Atlantic - Iowa (Track) Story
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor - Kirkwood (Baseball) Story
Clayton Smith, Abraham Lincoln - Mount Mercy (Baseball) Story
Spencer Smith, Central Decatur - William Penn (Baseball) Story
Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story
Jenna Stephens, Stanton - Central (Basketball) Story
Keaton Stone, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story
Clara Teigland, Treynor - Air Force (Basketball) Story
Sadie Thompson, Sidney - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Ty Thomson, Lewis Central - Iowa Lakes (Baseball) Story
Kattie Troxel, Logan-Magnolia - College of St. Mary (Softball) Story
Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville - Central Missouri (Basketball) Story
Elaina Vrchoticky, Harlan - Olivet Nazarene (Swimming) Story
Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Football) Story
Jameson Yost, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Soccer) Story
Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Track & Field) Story