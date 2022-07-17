(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2023 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood - North Dakota (Football)
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr - Iowa (Baseball) Story
Aidan Hall, Harlan - Iowa (Football) Story
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Basketball) Story
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Ella Myler, Missouri Valley - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story
Gable Porter, Underwood - Virginia (Wrestling) Story
Clara Teigland, Treynor - Air Force (Basketball) Story
Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville - Central Missouri (Basketball) Story