(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2024 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Kayden Anderson, Glenwood - Nebraska (Baseball) Story
Liberty Bates, Abraham Lincoln - Northern Iowa (Soccer) Story
Audrey Boban, East Mills - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story
Maggie Collins, Platte Valley (MO) - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story
Caden Dorr, Abraham Lincoln - Simpson (Football) Story
Allie Houser, Treynor - Dordt (Track & Soccer) Story
Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story
Dane Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Basketball) Story
Zach Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story
Aidan Martin, Abraham Lincoln - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story
Trent Patton, Glenwood - Wayne State (Football) Story
Georgia Paulson, Underwood - Simpson (Soccer)
Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story
Cade Sears, Harlan - South Dakota State (Football) Story
Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central - Missouri Western (Volleyball) Story
Ella Tiarks, Treynor - Omaha (Volleyball) Story
Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story
DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic - Iowa (Football) Story
Curtis Witte, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story