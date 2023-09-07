KMA Seniors College Decisions 2024.jpg
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2024 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Kayden Anderson, Glenwood - Nebraska (Baseball) Story

Liberty Bates, Abraham Lincoln - Northern Iowa (Soccer) Story

Audrey Boban, East Mills - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Maggie Collins, Platte Valley (MO) - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Caden Dorr, Abraham Lincoln - Simpson (Football) Story

Allie Houser, Treynor - Dordt (Track & Soccer) Story

Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood - Omaha (Volleyball) Story

Dane Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Basketball) Story

Zach Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story

Aidan Martin, Abraham Lincoln - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story

Trent Patton, Glenwood - Wayne State (Football) Story

Georgia Paulson, Underwood - Simpson (Soccer)

Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story

Cade Sears, Harlan - South Dakota State (Football) Story 

Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central - Missouri Western (Volleyball) Story

Ella Tiarks, Treynor - Omaha (Volleyball) Story

Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda - Iowa Western (Baseball) Story

DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic - Iowa (Football) Story

Curtis Witte, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story

