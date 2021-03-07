(Waterloo) -- KMAland wrestlers won five more championships and had three other state finalists on Sunday at the Iowa AAU Super Peewee State Tournament.
Jett Allen (The Best Wrestler/Underwood), Colter Frain (Powerhouse Wrestling Club/Treynor), Cal Crill (Lenox Tiger Wrestling Club), Crew McGinnis (Powerhouse Wrestling Club/Council Bluffs) and Pierson Wolff (Powerhouse Wrestling Club/Glenwood) all won state championships in second grade at their respective weight class.
Meanwhile, Jaxtin Archibald (Cox Wrestling Club/Atlantic), Reed Chambers (Powerhouse Wrestling Club/Treynor) and Turner Martin (Shenandoah Elks) were state runners-up in their class.
Jacob Leick and Jase Mauck of Powerhouse were third-place finishers while Lillian Heatherly (Powerhouse), Knox Porter (Clarinda) and Landon Wright (Powerhouse) added top four finishes.
Five others placed within the top eight of their respective weight class. Check out the full list of state medalists from the area on Sunday below. View Saturday's complete recap here.
KMA Sports regrets any area medalists we missed. Please email dmartin@kmamail.com with corrections/additions.
1. Jett Allen, The Best Wrestler (Second Grade, 60 lbs)
1. Colter Frain, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 66 lbs)
1. Cal Crill, Lenox Tiger Wrestling Club (Second Grade, HWT)
1. Crew McGinnis, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 62 lbs)
1. Pierson Wolff, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 56 lbs)
2. Jaxtin Archibald, Cox Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 50 lbs)
2. Reed Chambers, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 87 lbs)
2. Turner Martin, Shenandoah Elks (Second Grade, 54 lbs)
3. Jacob Leick, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 58 lbs)
3. Jase Mauck, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 48 lbs)
4. Lillian Heatherly, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Girls K-2, 55 lbs)
4. Knox Porter, Clarinda Elite (Second Grade, 52 lbs)
4. Landon Wright, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 48 lbs)
5. Taylor Spencer, Glenwood Wrestling Club (Girls K-2, 65 lbs)
6. Rider Roenfeld, Glenwood Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 66 lbs)
7. Jaxyn Hollenbach, Nebraska Boyz (Second Grade, 56 lbs)
7. Daniel Kessler, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 46 lbs)
8. Bruce Parrish, Lenox Tiger Wrestling Club (Second Grade, 80 lbs)