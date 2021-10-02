(KMAland) -- The Sioux City North boys stayed dominant by running to a team title at a talent-packed field in Wartburg to highlight Saturday's KMAland cross country action.
AT WARTBURG
Elizabeth Jordan (Sioux City North) medaled in 13th in 19:06.47 in the large-school girls race.
Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg took 10th in the small-school race in 16:37.42 The Sioux City North boys won a team title with 55 points behind three runners in the top seven: Gabe Nash (second in 15:29.25), Will Lohr (sixth in 15:40.40) and Natnael Kifle (seventh in 15:40.43). Yemane Kifle and Beshanena Gutema were 19th and 21st, respectively.
View the full results here.
AT MISSOURI WESTERN
The Maryville boys won the team title with 44 points, edging St. Michael the Archangel by four points. The Spoofhounds finished second, third and fourth with Jag Galapin, Connor Blackford and Cale Sterling.
Find the full results here.
Missing: AT SAVANNAH