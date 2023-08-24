(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood and Palmyra swept meets at Weeping Water and East Butler on Thursday in KMAland cross country.
Check out the full rundown below.
WEEPING WATER INVITATIONAL
The Ashland-Greenwood girls and boys claimed team championships at the Weeping Water Invitational on Thursday.
The Bluejays had 10 points to win the girl’s meet behind Zoey Smith (23:09.06), Mira Comstock (24:40.05) and Audrey Whitehead (27:34.53) finishing 2-4-6.
Conestoga was second with 11 points behind an individual championship from Dani Ahrens (22:01.85). Elliott Zimmerman (25:32.28) and Alaina Morrical (28:02.77) were fifth and seventh, respectively.
Elmwood-Murdock came in third with 25 points, led by Brianna Ross (28:25.73) and Lainee McDowell (28:45.92) in eighth and ninth, respectively. Hailee McDowell placed 12th in 30:08.62. Weeping Water’s Libby Sutton was 13th in 30:31.57.
In the boy’s race, Ashland-Greenwood had eight points with finishes of first, third and fourth. Elliot Gossin ran 19:38.33 for the Bluejays to win the individual championship. Nick Wilhite (20:12.45) and Cooper Maack (20:28.63) were third and fourth, respectively.
Syracuse came in second with 23, Conestoga had 27 in third, Weeping Water scored 37 in fourth and Elmwood-Murdock had 43 in sixth. Syracuse was led by a runner-up finish from Luke Kuenning (19:54.53). Nate Wemhoff (21:25.95) and Tripp Hesterman (21:42.86) came in 10th and 11th, respectively.
Conestoga’s Colton Bescheinen (20:47.76) and James Kansteiner (20:50.91) came in sixth and seventh, and Colton Stephenson was 14th for the Cougars in 22:58.51. Weeping Water’s Jacob Cover ran 20:57.84 to take ninth while teammate James Dean was next in 12th at 22:45.12.
Elmwood-Murdock’s finish came behind an eighth-place run from Christian Brettmann in 20:53.08.
View the complete results from the meet below.
EAST BUTLER INVITATIONAL
The Palmyra girls and boys both scored 18 points on their way to winning the East Butler Invitational.
Hailey Hentgtgen led the Panthers on the girl’s side, winning the individual championship with a time of 22:59. Teammate Erin Chambers ran second in 24:49 while Kinsley Havranek was seventh (26:37) and Bettie Jo Chambers took ninth (27:25).
Owen Ramaekers (20:37) and Gannon Hubbard (20:54) were second and third, respectively, for Palmyra in the boy’s race. Grady Vasa (21:39) ran fifth, Noah Lang (22:19) came in eighth and Kaden Moody (22:51) rounded out the top 10.
View the complete results from the meet below.