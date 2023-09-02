(KMAland) -- The Palmyra girls and Hailey Hengtgen won championships while Sioux City North’s Natnael Kifle had a runner-up finish at the Augie Twilight in KMAland cross country on Friday.
Check out the full rundown below.
AUGUSTANA TWILIGHT
Natnael Kifle of Sioux City North had a terrific second-place finish at the meet, posting a time of 15:16.21. North placed 14th as a team while LeMars was 34th, Sioux City East took 35th and Bishop Heelan Catholic ended up 43rd.
The Bishop Heelan Catholic girls were the top KMAland conference finisher in 16th. Sioux City East took 33rd and LeMars ended up 33rd.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
The Palmyra girls claimed another team championship while the boys were second at Johnson County Central.
The Panther girls scored 21 points to edge Platteview’s 23 while Conestoga had 47 in third and East Atchison took fourth with 67.
Hailey Hengtgen ran to the win for Palmyra with a time of 21:25.51 while Erin Chambers took fifth, Kinsley Havranek finished eighth and Bella and Bettie Chambers were 10th and 13th, respectively, for the Panthers.
Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens took second in 21:39.40, Johnson County Central’s Madi VanLaningham was seventh, East Atchison’s Jayla Irvine came in 11th, Conestoga’s Elliott Zimmerman placed 14th and Catherine Wendt ended up 15th for Johnson County Central.
In the boy’s race, Palmyra had 34 points to finish in second — seven points shy of champion Platteview. Johnson County Central also had a top-five finish in fifth with 94.
Gannon Hubbard led Palmyra in fourth place with a time of 18:17.43. Owen Ramaekers — also of Palmyra — came in sixth place, and teammate Noah Lang was 15th.
Johnson County Central’s Logan Topp placed eighth. View the complete results from the meet linked below.