KEN ADKISSON INVITATIONAL (AT WAVERLY)
The Plattsmouth girls and boys both finished fourth at the Ken Adkisson Invitational in Waverly.
The Blue Devils scored 80 points in the girls event, getting a sixth-place finish from freshman Mallory Robbins to lead the way.
On the boy’s side, Elijah Dix led Plattsmouth in third place with a time of 16:27.24. The Blue Devils scored 63 points in claiming fourth.
