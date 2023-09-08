(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth’s Mallory Robbins and Elijah Dix won individual championships at the Platte River Rumble in Omaha on Friday.
Check out the recap below.
PLATTE RIVER RUMBLE
The Plattsmouth runners came home with a pair of individual championships at the Platte River Rumble at the Olsson XC Course at Mahoney State Park in Omaha on Friday.
Plattsmouth’s Mallory Robbins and Elijah Dix won the girls and boys championships, respectively, with times of 19:44.6 and 16:27.5. The Blue Devils boys finished second in the team race with 30 points, finishing just one point behind Mt. Michael Benedictine. The girls were fifth with 70 points.
Alden McKnight (4th) and Hunter Mazzulla (6th) also had strong runs for Plattsmouth while Syracuse’s Mason Houghton ran a 16:45.9 in second place. Another Rocket – Dayton Graves – was 12th, as Syracuse finished fourth with 60 points.
The only other medalist in the girl’s race came from Plattsmouth with Jolie Dix finishing in 15th.
