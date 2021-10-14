KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water, Lourdes Central Catholic and Falls City Sacred Heart were all winners in KMAland Nebraska football on Thursday. 

Elmwood-Murdock 68 Cedar Bluffs 36 

Cade Hosier led Elmwood-Murdock with two rushing, two receiving and two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the win.

Find all the area scores from Thursday below.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Freeman 58 Johnson County Central 52

Weeping Water 60 Palmyra 28

Lourdes Central Catholic 81 Humboldt-TRS 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 73 Diller-Odell 14

