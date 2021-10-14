(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water, Lourdes Central Catholic and Falls City Sacred Heart were all winners in KMAland Nebraska football on Thursday.
Elmwood-Murdock 68 Cedar Bluffs 36
Cade Hosier led Elmwood-Murdock with two rushing, two receiving and two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the win.
Find all the area scores from Thursday below.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Freeman 58 Johnson County Central 52
Weeping Water 60 Palmyra 28
Lourdes Central Catholic 81 Humboldt-TRS 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 73 Diller-Odell 14