(KMAland) -- Recaps from wins for Lo-Ma, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Riverside, Treynor, Mount Ayr, Glenwood, Harlan, Abraham Lincoln and more in KMAland Iowa 11-Man action on Friday.
2A-9: Atlantic 28 Shenandoah 0
2A-9: Greene County 22 Clarinda 15 — OT
Bryce Stalder had 98 yards on 12 carries and scored all three Greene County touchdowns in the victory.
Clarinda’s Michael Shull had a key kickoff return for a touchdown.
2A-9: Des Moines Christian 22 Red Oak 13
Andrew Johnson threw for 88 yards, rushed for 46 and added one touchdown of each to lead Des Moines Christian.
Riley Fouts had 125 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Red Oak.
A-10: Logan-Magnolia 53 West Monona 0
Gavin Maguire went for 100 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries to lead Logan-Magnolia.
A-9: Southwest Valley 51 Sidney 14
Brendan Knapp had 173 yards rushing, 67 yards passing and five total touchdowns for Southwest Valley. He also had an interception on defense for the Timberwolves.
A-9: St. Albert 47 Tri-Center 26
Sam Rallis was named the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night, finding the end zone three different ways. Rallis scored on a rush, a reception and a punt return while also nabbing an interception on defense for St. Albert.
ND: Riverside 35 Davis County 14
Austin Kremkoski led Riverside with 127 yards passing, 73 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Rhett Bentley added 135 yards on the ground and 59 yards receiving for the Bulldogs.
A-8: Earlham 21 Nodaway Valley 14
Tyler Rice topped Earlham with 149 yards rushing on 22 carries while Darrell Matchem put down 42 yards rushing and scored two times.
Adam Ayase led Nodaway Valley with 58 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Jon Gebbie added an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
1A-9: OABCIG 49 Underwood 22
1A-9: Treynor 70 MVAOCOU 0
Noah James had 66 yards rushing, 58 yards passing and two touchdowns of each for Treynor in the win. Kyle Moss also had 43 rushing and two scores for the Cardinals, and Todd Pedersen had a team-high 78 yards rushing.
1A-7: Mount Ayr 26 Interstate 35, Truro 6
Adler Shay had a key touchdown and an interception for Mount Ayr in another pivotal district victory.
3A-9: Glenwood 28 Carroll 21
CJ Carter had 191 yards and a touchdown for Glenwood in the victory.
3A-9: Harlan 35 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 7
Harlan’s Connor Frame had a big night with seven receptions for 180 yards and four touchdowns. Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 255 yards and four scores, and Joey Moser added a punt return for a score in the win.
4A: Abraham Lincoln 56 Thomas Jefferson 13
Lennx Brown had 196 yards passing and three touchdowns for Abraham Lincoln in their third straight victory.
FULL 11-MAN KMALAND IOWA SCOREBOARD
Class 2A District 9
Class A District 10
IKM-Manning 35 Westwood 14
Ridge View 19 Woodbury Central 18
Class A District 9
Class A District 8
Ogden 20 Wayne 0
Madrid 47 Perry 0 (ND)
Class 1A District 9
East Sac County 26 Missouri Valley 0
Class 1A District 8
Panorama 26 ACGC 0
Van Meter 35 Kuemper Catholic 18
Woodward-Granger 53 West Central Valley 7
Class 1A District 7
Central Decatur 26 Colfax-Mingo 7
Pella Christian 34 Pleasantville 27
Class 3A District 9
Class 3A District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22 Spencer 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21
Storm Lake 27 LeMars 6
Class 4A
Sioux City East 20 Fort Dodge 6