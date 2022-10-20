(KMAland) -- Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock & Johnson-Brock were winners in the Nebraska state playoffs while IKM-Manning, SC North, Mormon Trail, Lamoni, Twin Cedars and Plattsmouth were other winners on Thursday in KMAland Football.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17
Ben Langel rushed for 243 yards and Ross Kusel threw for 119 to lead the way for IKM-Manning in the win.
Sam Gubbels led St. Albert with 103 yards on the ground.
Other KMAland Regular Season Football
Sioux City North 49 Abraham Lincoln 0
Mormon Trail 70 English Valleys 54
Lamoni 54 Melcher-Dallas 30
Twin Cedars 42 Seymour 38
Plattsmouth 34 Ralston 13
Roncalli Catholic 56 Omaha Concordia 6
Millard West 48 Omaha Bryan 20
Creighton Prep 44 Omaha Benson 13
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE PLAYOFFS — FIRST ROUND
Weeping Water 42 Cross County 22
Sayler Rhodes had four receptions on the night, including three touchdowns of 64, 46 and 25 yards, to lead Weeping Water in the win.
Elmwood-Murdock 59 Plainview 26
Reid Fletcher had 200 yards passing, 198 yards rushing and seven total offensive touchdowns, including five rushing and two passing, to lead Elmwood-Murdock.
Other Class D1 First Round
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68 Mead 20
Heartland 20 EMF 18
Clarkson/Leigh 28 Wisner-Pilger 23
Thayer Central 44 Shelby-Rising City 0
Crofton 40 Freeman 27
Stanton 79 Pender 20
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE PLAYOFFS — FIRST ROUND
Johnson-Brock 58 Wausa 22
Sloan Pelican had 142 yards and four touchdowns passing and added 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Johnson-Brock.
Other Class D2 First Round
Howells-Dodge 64 Creighton 12
Humphrey St. Francis 64 Falls City Sacred Heart 12
Bloomfield 88 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
BDS 46 Nebraska Lutheran 6
Osceola 88 Fullerton 38
Lawrence-Nelson 62 Lourdes Central Catholic 16
Wynot 56 Winside 20