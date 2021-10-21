(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic, Weeping Water, Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock all advanced in the Nebraska state football playoffs on Thursday.
Find all area and relevant football scores from Thursday below.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Regular Season
Missouri Valley 14 MVAOCOU 6
East Union 33 Melcher-Dallas 30
Seymour 28 Twin Cedars 14
Nebraska Class D1 First Round
Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Thayer Central 14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 30 EMF 26
Stanton 57 Heartland 12
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36 Lutheran High Northeast 35
Weeping Water 48 Wisner-Pilger 28
Cross County 45 Clarkson/Leigh 12
Neligh-Oakdale 64 Tri County 30
Howells-Dodge 56 Elmwood-Murdock 32
Nebraska Class D2 First Round
Humphrey St. Francis 42 Allen 14
BDS 66 Fullerton 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Osmond 41
Osceola 70 Homer 27
Bloomfield 66 Wausa 20
Mead 26 Wynot 20
Johnson-Brock 56 Winside 12
Pender 69 Creighton 32