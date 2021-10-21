KMAland Football
(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic, Weeping Water, Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock all advanced in the Nebraska state football playoffs on Thursday.

Find all area and relevant football scores from Thursday below. 

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Regular Season

Missouri Valley 14 MVAOCOU 6

East Union 33 Melcher-Dallas 30

Seymour 28 Twin Cedars 14

Nebraska Class D1 First Round 

Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Thayer Central 14

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 30 EMF 26

Stanton 57 Heartland 12

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36 Lutheran High Northeast 35

Weeping Water 48 Wisner-Pilger 28

Cross County 45 Clarkson/Leigh 12

Neligh-Oakdale 64 Tri County 30

Howells-Dodge 56 Elmwood-Murdock 32

Nebraska Class D2 First Round 

Humphrey St. Francis 42 Allen 14

BDS 66 Fullerton 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Osmond 41

Osceola 70 Homer 27

Bloomfield 66 Wausa 20

Mead 26 Wynot 20

Johnson-Brock 56 Winside 12

Pender 69 Creighton 32

