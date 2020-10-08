(KMAland) -- Sioux City North lost to Marshalltown and Millard South beat Fremont in football action on Thursday.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Marshalltown 38 Sioux City North 18
Millard South 41 Fremont 17
(KMAland) -- Sioux City North lost to Marshalltown and Millard South beat Fremont in football action on Thursday.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Marshalltown 38 Sioux City North 18
Millard South 41 Fremont 17
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.