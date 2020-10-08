KMAland Football
Photo: Yobro10

(KMAland) -- Sioux City North lost to Marshalltown and Millard South beat Fremont in football action on Thursday.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Marshalltown 38 Sioux City North 18

Millard South 41 Fremont 17

