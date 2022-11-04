(KMAland) -- The semifinals are set in Iowa and Nebraska while North Andrew, East Atchison, Worth County and Maryville advanced in Missouri playoffs action on Friday.
Underwood, Harlan and Lewis Central all moved to the Dome with the Titans scheduled to play Thursday at 4:00 against Carlisle, Harlan scheduled to play Saturday at 4:00 against ADM and Underwood set for a 1:00 kickoff on Friday against West Sioux.
Check out the complete Friday rundown below.
IOWA CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 20 No. 3 AHSTW, Avoca 0
Check out the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class A State Quarterfinals
No. 4 Woodbury Central 27 No. 5 HMS 24
No. 1 West Hancock 52 North Linn 15
No. 2 Grundy Center 20 East Buchanan 6
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 2 Underwood 47 No. 10 Pella Christian 28
Find the complete recap of Underwood’s historic win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
No. 4 West Sioux 49 Western Christian 20
No. 3 West Branch 27 No. 7 MFL, MarMarc 24
No. 1 Van Meter 45 No. 9 Sigourney/Keota 0
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 No. 6 West Lyon 7
No. 5 OABCIG 19 No. 4 Spirit Lake 0
No. 10 Wahlert Catholic 41 Crestwood, Cresco 6
No. 2 Williamsburg 35 Centerville 0
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Harlan 55 No. 7 Nevada 7
Aidan Hall had 79 yards rushing, 62 yards receiving and five total offensive touchdowns. Hall added an interception and a fumble recovery for another score.
Other Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals
No. 2 Mount Vernon 17 No. 4 Solon 0
No. 6 Humboldt 34 No. 8 Independence 26
No. 3 ADM 68 No. 5 North Polk 42
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Lewis Central 47 Glenwood 24
Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals
No. 3 Xavier 23 No. 8 Indianola 6
No. 7 North Scott 20 No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 10
No. 4 Carlisle 56 No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 28
IOWA CLASS 5A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 41 No. 9 Waukee Northwest 0
No. 4 Southeast Polk 41 No. 8 Prairie 0
No. 10 Johnston 23 No. 3 Ankeny 13
WDM Valley 27 No. 5 Cedar Falls 13
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4
North Andrew 60 Stanberry 22
North Andrew rushed for 334 yards and eight touchdowns in the dominant win.
East Atchison 28 Albany 20
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Missouri Class 8-Player District 4
Worth County 52 Rock Port 0
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 3
Orrick 46 DeKalb 12
Stewartsville/Osborn 48 Braymer 34
Bishop LeBlond 40 St. Joseph Christian 0
King City 58 Pattonsburg 0
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 2
Schuyler County 44 Santa Fe 24
North Shelby 50 Concordia 30
Sweet Springs 22 Norborne/Hardin Central 8
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Drexel 38 Osceola 0
MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8
Maryville 38 St. Pius X 21
Caden Stoecklein had three rushing touchdowns on offense and an interception on defense to lead Maryville in the win.
Other Missouri Class 3 District 8
Savannah 42 Chillicothe 7
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Westside 42 Lincoln Southwest 27
Grand Island 28 Millard South 10
Creighton Prep 10 Elkhorn South 3
Gretna 35 Bellevue West 23
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS
Bennington 34 Elkhorn North 13
Waverly 30 Northwest 7
Scottsbluff 33 Skutt Catholic 0
Gross Catholic 42 York 6
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Boone Central 41 Ashland-Greenwood 15
Alex Christo rushed for 70 yards, passed for 100 and had three passing scores to lead Boone Central. Parker Borer added 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Other Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals
Aurora 48 Lincoln Christian 28
Adams Central 31 McCook 17
Pierce 33 Columbus Lakeview 23
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Battle Creek 28 Hastings St. Cecilia 20
Cedar Catholic 10 Malcolm 9 (OT)
Norfolk Catholic 62 Lincoln Lutheran 42
Ord 35 Oakland-Craig 28
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Clarkson/Leigh 46 Weeping Water 18
Kyle Kasik had 210 yards rushing and five touchdowns to send Clarkson/Leigh into a state semifinal.
Riggs Wilson led Weeping Water with 179 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Other Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals
North Platte St. Patrick’s 63 Elmwood-Murdock 13
Neligh-Oakdale 40 Riverside 22
Stanton 52 Nebraska Christian 24
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Howells-Dodge 58 Dundy County Stratton 8
Central Valley 42 BDS 20
Bloomfield 34 Wynot 22
Hitchcock County 58 Elm Creek 6
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50 Shelton 26
Parkview Christian 54 Red Cloud 32
Pawnee City 62 Potter-Dix 47
Arthur County 48 Hay Springs 13