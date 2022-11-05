Aydan Blackford, Platte Valley.jpg

(Barnard) -- Platte Valley extended their season with a 50-20 win over South Holt in Missouri 8-Player District 4 action on Saturday. 

Quarterback Aydan Blackford accounted for three touchdowns. He ran for two and connected with Brandon McQueen for another squarter.

Carter Luke exploded for touchdown runs of 53 and 75 yards while Jaxon McCrary added two scores.

South Holt quarterback Kendall Noland threw for three touchdowns. Noland connected with Cole Medsker for two scores and Tylynn Prussman for one. 

Platte Valley (9-1) moves to a district semifinal against Worth County while South Holt's season ends at 6-5. 

