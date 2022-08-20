(KMAland) -- Murray opened the season with a win while Audubon and Southeast Warren both took looses on Saturday in KMAland football.
Winfield-Mount Union 68 Audubon 36
Winfield-Mount Union scored 46 points in the second half to overcome a two-point half-time deficit. Aaron Olsen had 76 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 56 yards and another score to lead the Wheelers on offense. Gavin Larsen led the Wheelers defense with 15 tackles, and Manny Beisswenger returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.
Other KMAland scores
WACO 42 Southeast Warren 20
Murray 62 Twin Cedars 6