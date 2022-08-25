(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Sioux City North, Johnson-Brock, Sterling and Gretna were all winners in KMAland high school football action on Thursday.
Lewis Central 30 Harlan 27
Lewis Central won a thriller, scoring the final 14 points in the final minutes of the game. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Sterling 49 Heartland Lutheran 14
Wyatt Rathe had 180 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Andrew Harms, Trenton Peery, Pedro Serrano Gordon and Ridge Bredthauer all scored on rushing touchdowns for the Jets.
Other Area Scores
Sioux City North 44 South Sioux City 0
Johnson-Brock 46 Southern 6
Gretna 44 Omaha Burke 0