(KMAland) — Sioux City North football opened their season with a 25-7 win over South Sioux City on Friday night.
Dedric Sullivan found the end zone twice — from 19 and 34 yards out. Carson Strohbeen connected on a 59-yard touchdown to Keller Newton in the win.
The Stars (1-0) return to action next Thursday against Sioux City East.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (8/26)
IOWA
Sioux City North 25 South Sioux City 7
NEBRASKA
Omaha Northwest 21 Omaha Bryan 14
Millard South 55 Millard North 13
Bellevue West 58 Omaha Burke 14
Waverly 20 Elkhorn North 14