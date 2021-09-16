Abraham Lincoln Lynx

(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln took down Sioux City West while Central Decatur lost to Cardinal in KMAland football action on Thursday. 

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Cardinal 28 Central Decatur 10

Abraham Lincoln 55 Sioux City West 33

