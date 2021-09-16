(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln took down Sioux City West while Central Decatur lost to Cardinal in KMAland football action on Thursday.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Cardinal 28 Central Decatur 10
Abraham Lincoln 55 Sioux City West 33
Updated: September 17, 2021 @ 12:40 am
