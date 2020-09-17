(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln beat Sioux City West in dominant fashion on Friday night.
TJ Hayes had 343 yards rushing on just 15 carries and scored six touchdowns to lead the way.
The Lynx improved to 3-1 on the season with the win.
(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln beat Sioux City West in dominant fashion on Friday night.
TJ Hayes had 343 yards rushing on just 15 carries and scored six touchdowns to lead the way.
The Lynx improved to 3-1 on the season with the win.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.