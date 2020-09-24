Sioux City East Black Raiders.jpg

(KMAland) -- Sioux City East beat Thomas Jefferson on Thursday night in KMAland football action.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Sioux City East 55 Thomas Jefferson 26

Skutt Catholic 35 Elkhorn North 6

