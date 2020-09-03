(KMAland) -- Check out the scores from Thursday's light slate of high school football.
South Sioux City 20 Sioux City West 7
Elkhorn 48 Roncalli Catholic 27
Lincoln East 37 Papillion-La Vista South 32
